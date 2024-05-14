Huge Pixel 9 Leak Reveals Alleged New Design And Specs Ahead Of Google I/O
A slew of photos showing the entire Google Pixel 9 lineup plus some details on specifications have been leaked via a Russian tech site. At the very least, this new information confirms the existence of the XL model and all but confirms the shape of the rear camera hump (or should it be "pill"?).
A Russian-language tech site has revealed photos of what looks like production Pixel 9 units. Quoting an anonymous source, the site says that the units in hand are operational and that Google will be releasing four models—Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Fold (name not finalized).
Due to the lighting in the images and the back cover materials on the phones, it might surprise you that the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro are actually identical in height and width. The only tell is once they're flipped over; the display on the 9 Pro has a larger 6.34-inch display over the 6.24-inches on the regular 9 thanks to a narrower bezel. As the name suggests, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a significantly larger 6.73-inch panel.
Also shared in the leak are the reptilian-based codenames for each model—Tokay (Pixel 9), Caiman (Pixel 9 Pro), and Komodo (Pixel 9 Pro XL)—as well as their memory and storage configurations. The regular Pixel 9 gets 12GB/128GB, whereas the 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL get 16GB/128GB. We're sure (or at least, hope) that these are base storage models, because 128GB is very paltry for flagship devices (or maybe Google's attempting to push users to Google Drive for more storage?).
The Russian site (more well-known for its YouTube channel) noted that the phones will expectedly sport the Tensor G4, while only the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL will feature ultra wideband (UWB) radio support.
In terms of finishes, the Pro buyers will get matte and glossy rear cover options, but those buying the regular 9 will just have a glossy back. The camera hump on all iterations will be matte and with the shift from an end-to-end design (seen since the Pixel 6) to a standalone island, the phones now have a strong Bender (from the Futurama TV series) vibe about them.
Google I/O is happening later today, so we might finally see what the phones will officially look like during the announcement. Stay tuned to for more news on that front.
Photo credits: Rozetked