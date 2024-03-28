Google Pixel 9 Render Leak: Return Of The XL And Flat Display Design
It turns out that our previous coverage of the supposed Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro leak might have had a potential third model hiding in plain sight. There's new (backpedaled) information that claims the leaked renders were actually of a smaller Pixel 9 Pro as well as a larger model using the old "XL" moniker.
A couple of months ago, there were renders showing what the future Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro may look like. The focus was on the Pixel Fold-like rear camera hump over the Pixel 8 series plus a flatter screen and overall design that seemed to take a page from Apple. However, a new theory claiming that there might be a third model has been thrown into the rumor mill. According to the latest report by popular tipster OnLeaks (in collaboration with 91Mobiles and MySmartPrice), Pixel fans might see the return of an XL version. OnLeaks (a.k.a. Steve Hemmerstoffer) said that the larger phone in the earlier renders was actually that of the XL, while the smaller phone was the 9 Pro.
While there isn't much in way of technical specs for the Pixel 9 lineup, it's said that the standard Pixel 9 will rock a 6.03-inch display (versus 6.2-inch for the Pixel 8) whereas the 9 Pro will drop to a similar 6.1-inch (a 0.7-inch reduction from the 8 Pro). For those needing more screen real estate, a 6.5-inch Pixel 9 XL model will round up the trio.
If this latest Pixel leak is true, the 2024 Pixel lineup will experience a complete downsizing. US smartphone and Pixel fans might finally get the smaller form factor they've been asking for—phones that fit better in their palms and pockets. The last truly compact pocketable slab phones have been the iPhone Mini series and the rare ASUS Zenfone 10, so it's so refreshing that a phone maker has been listening to its userbase.
Other details are that the smallest Pixel 9 will have two camera sensors, while the Pro and XL (or whatever it ends up being called) will have triple cams. Google might also include adaptive touch mode for the displays, which basically adjusts screen sensitivity on the fly depending on whether the screen is wet or if someone is wearing gloves.