Ghost Of Tsushima For PlayStation 4 Is Gaining These Free-To-Play Co-Op Modes





A multiplayer co-op mode is headed to Ghost of Tsushima for the PlayStation 4 (PS4), Darren Bridges, senior game designer for Sucker Punch Productions, announced in a blog post on Monday. It will be offered as a free download sometime this fall, with the promise of the expansion being an "entirely new experience" that does not follow Jin or the companions from his journey.





The expansion is called Legends and it will focus on four warriors who have been built up as legends in stories told by the people of Tsushima.





"Ghost of Tsushima’s single-player campaign focuses on an open world and exploring the natural beauty of the island, but Legends is haunting and fantastical, with locations and enemies inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology and an emphasis on cooperative combat and action," Bridges explains.





Check out the trailer...









The upcoming expansion/mode is exclusively multiplayer . Players will be able to team up in groups of two or four, each with a choice of four character classes: Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, or Assassin. And of course each character class will have their own set of abilities and advantages, though specific details on what those entail will be revealed later.





In groups of two, players will be able to slash their way through a series of Story missions that get progressively more difficult. This is supposed to build on the foundation of combat from the single-player campaign, but with some "magical twists that often require careful synchronization with your partner," Bridges says.





Players who go out in groups of four will be tackle Survival missions in waves. This will present players with the toughest opponents in the game, including new Oni foes with supernatural abilities.





"If you can best the Story and Survival missions, you may be confident enough to take on the four-player Raid that will arrive shortly after the launch of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, sending you and your partners to an entirely new realm to challenge a brutal, terrifying enemy," Bridges adds.





More details on the upcoming DLC will be revealed as it gets closer to launch this fall.

