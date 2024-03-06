Samurai Epic Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Will Finally Hit Steam Soon





Ghost of Tsushima was widely praised upon its release in 2020. It delivers on some of the best visuals that the PlayStation 4 platform has to offer, and the story is both emotionally engaging and surprisingly lengthy. Of course, being published by Sony, it was only available on the PS4 and PS5, but PC gamers dying for a good samurai game won't have to gaze longingly over at the PlayStation for much longer





Sony and Sucker Punch announced that Ghost of Tsushima is coming to Steam (and the Epic Games store) on May 16th of this year. This is the Director's Cut version of the game that includes all of the updates Sucker Punch released for the title in the last four years, as well as the Iki Island expansion, the co-op Legends mode , and some PC-exclusive features, like ultrawide support.





The port is being handled by Nixxes who are pretty much the cream of the crop when it comes to console-to-PC game porting services. As you'd expect, Nixxes is layering on all kinds of PC-exclusive tech, including DLSS, FSR, and XeSS upscaling, as well as both DLSS 3 and FSR 3 frame generation. Furthermore, on PS5 the game makes heavy use of the Dualsense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, and those features are coming to the PC version, too.





Despite Sucker Punch being an American game studio (out of Bellevue, WA), Ghost of Tsushima received widespread praise from Japanese gamers, as well as the country's gaming press and even some high-profile developers, like Naoki Yoshida from Square-Enix and Toshihiro Nagoshi from SEGA. The Japanese gaming press noted that the title doesn't fall into the common traps of American-made media set in Japan, and treats the material with both authenticity and respect. There's full Japanese voiceover if you really want the maximum immersion.





The game is inspired by classic samurai films, particularly those by Akira Kurosawa. To that end, it actually includes a mode, aptly called Kurosawa mode, that makes the game look like a 1950s samurai film, complete with pure greyscale visuals, a heavy film grain effect, and even audio filters to make the game sound like an old recording made using 1950s technology. It's not recommended for a first play, but it's a killer option for a replay.







