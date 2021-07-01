CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdThursday, July 01, 2021, 03:00 PM EDT

Sony Acquires Nixxes Software For Big Windows PC Game Port Push

sony interactive entertainment acquires nixxes software
In early June, Xbox chief Phil Spencer sneered at Sony over its PlayStation to PC porting strategy, explaining that “Others [Sony] bring console games to PC years later, not only making people buy their hardware upfront but then charging them a second time to play on PC.” It seems that Sony is working on this problem, however, as the company is bringing Nixxes Software into the fold.

Announced today, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has completed the acquisition of Nixxes Software, “an industry-leading Dutch studio with more than 20 years of experience in game development and optimization.” Effective immediately, the company will be a part of PlayStation Studios Technology, Creative & Services Group “to provide high quality in-house technical and development capabilities for PlayStation Studios.”

PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst stated that he is “excited for this very experienced team to become part of the world-class development community at SIE.” However, one thing of note that is missing from the main announcement is that Nixxes describes itself on its website as a “industry-leading Dutch company specializing in video game design, development and porting.” Thus, with the acquisition, we could see more PlayStation games come to PC at launch on a future Sony platform, or more likely at places like the Epic Games store.

Whatever the case may be, this could mark a future where PlayStation titles are launched concurrently with their PC counterparts. Hopefully, we will get to find out more about what Sony’s plans are soon, so stay tuned to HotHardware for updates and let us know what you think of this acquisition in the comments below.

Tags:  Sony, PlayStation, (NYSE:SNE), sony-interactive-entertainment, playstation-studios

