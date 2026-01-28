Genesis Reveals X Skorpio Concept With 1,100-HP V8 For Rugged Desert Performance





Genesis has unleashed a guttural, 1,100-horsepower roar across the dunes of the Arabian Peninsula. Could the radical X Scorpio concept off-roader be a hint of the brand's upcoming Dakar or WEC aspirations?









The concept’s design is a literal interpretation of its namesake. Its bodywork features segmented, armor-like panels made from a cocktail of carbon fiber, Kevlar, and fiberglass, mimicking the exoskeleton of a black scorpion, at least according to Genesis designers. A roof-mounted air intake arches forward like a stinger, while the high-clearance fenders allow for the massive 40-inch tires and 18-inch beadlock wheels to travel through wide suspension arcs. Underneath the aggressive shell lies a purpose-built tubular chassis and a full integrated roll cage, ensuring the vehicle can survive deep sand, jumps, and violent dune bashing.









Inside, the Scorpio nonetheless refuses to sacrifice Genesis's signature "Athletic Elegance" for its motorsport-grade bones. The cabin is a blend of rugged utility and high luxury, featuring quilted leather, Alcantara grab handles, and racing bucket seats. The technology is equally specialized for the trail; the primary instrument cluster is integrated directly into the steering wheel "so drivers can conveniently view it without losing sight of the landscape ahead," so goes the press announcement. Meanwhile, a sliding infotainment screen can shift toward the passenger, transforming the dashboard into a dedicated navigation station for a co-pilot during high-speed desert crossings.









While the X Scorpio was presented a one-off design study, it serves as a taste of a new "Cool" category in the Genesis lineup (alongside "Luxury" and "Sport"), which is adventurous and lifestyle-driven designs. Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke did say, however, that the response was so immediate that a very limited, non-street-legal production run, primarily targeted at the Middle Eastern market, has already been greenlit.













Alongside the Scorpio, the brand also showcased ruggedized versions of its current portfolio , including the GV80 Desert Edition.