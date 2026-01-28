CATEGORIES
Genesis Reveals X Skorpio Concept With 1,100-HP V8 For Rugged Desert Performance

by Aaron LeongWednesday, January 28, 2026, 10:40 AM EDT
hero genesisunveilsoff roadxskorpioconceptnewconceptcarstrategy 1
Genesis has unleashed a guttural, 1,100-horsepower roar across the dunes of the Arabian Peninsula. Could the radical X Scorpio concept off-roader be a hint of the brand's upcoming Dakar or WEC aspirations?

genesisunveilsoff roadxskorpioconceptnewconceptcarstrategy 4

As you can see, the Genesis X Scorpio concept is a departure from the brand’s typical luxury offerings. Debuting in the Rub' al Khali, or Empty Quarter desert, this extreme off-road beast looks like a cross between a high-fashion supercar and a rugged Dakar Rally racer. Eschewing the industry’s trend toward electrification, the Scorpio is equipped with good old V8 that produces 1,100 horsepower and 850 lb-ft of torque.

The concept’s design is a literal interpretation of its namesake. Its bodywork features segmented, armor-like panels made from a cocktail of carbon fiber, Kevlar, and fiberglass, mimicking the exoskeleton of a black scorpion, at least according to Genesis designers. A roof-mounted air intake arches forward like a stinger, while the high-clearance fenders allow for the massive 40-inch tires and 18-inch beadlock wheels to travel through wide suspension arcs. Underneath the aggressive shell lies a purpose-built tubular chassis and a full integrated roll cage, ensuring the vehicle can survive deep sand, jumps, and violent dune bashing.

genesisunveilsoff roadxskorpioconceptnewconceptcarstrategy

Inside, the Scorpio nonetheless refuses to sacrifice Genesis's signature "Athletic Elegance" for its motorsport-grade bones. The cabin is a blend of rugged utility and high luxury, featuring quilted leather, Alcantara grab handles, and racing bucket seats. The technology is equally specialized for the trail; the primary instrument cluster is integrated directly into the steering wheel "so drivers can conveniently view it without losing sight of the landscape ahead," so goes the press announcement. Meanwhile, a sliding infotainment screen can shift toward the passenger, transforming the dashboard into a dedicated navigation station for a co-pilot during high-speed desert crossings.

1920 genesisunveilsoff roadxskorpioconceptnewconceptcarstrategy

While the X Scorpio was presented a one-off design study, it serves as a taste of a new "Cool" category in the Genesis lineup (alongside "Luxury" and "Sport"), which is adventurous and lifestyle-driven designs. Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke did say, however, that the response was so immediate that a very limited, non-street-legal production run, primarily targeted at the Middle Eastern market, has already been greenlit. 

genesisunveilsoff roadxskorpioconceptnewconceptcarstrategy 10

Alongside the Scorpio, the brand also showcased ruggedized versions of its current portfolio, including the GV80 Desert Edition. 
