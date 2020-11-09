NVIDIA's Powerful DRIVE AI And Infotainment Platform To Power All Hyundai, Kia And Genesis Vehicles





NVIDIA has announced a pivotal partnership today with Hyundai , which will see its DRIVE platform find its way into all of the automaker’s vehicles. This includes the mainstream Hyundai and Kia brands along with the luxury-oriented Genesis brand, which is now starting to gain traction in the United States. That means that whether you purchase a lowly Kia Rio or a top-of-the-line Genesis G80, you'll have access to NVIDIA's powerful in-vehicle infotainment platform within the coming years.

According to NVIDIA, DRIVE will be standard in all models starting in 2022, and will power audio, video, navigation and "AI-enhanced connect car services" within the vehicles. NVIDIA is providing both the hardware and software stack; the latter of which Hyundai will build upon to tailor the user experience across all three vehicle brands. More specifically, Hyundai has developed the connect car operating system (ccOS) which will work in conjunction with the car service platform (ccSP) to combine the data pooled from the vehicle’s bevy of onboard sensors with external data centers to provide a "more pleasurable and convenient experience" for the driver and passengers.

Genesis G80

“At Hyundai Motor Group, we’re committed to delivering greater value, safety, functionality and enjoyment over the lifetime of the car," said Paul Choo, SVP of the Electronics Tech Unit at Hyundai Motor Group. "The NVIDIA DRIVE platform is proven — it is scalable, energy-efficient and has the performance to support our next generation of software-defined vehicles.”

Genesis GV80

“NVIDIA brought consumer electronic functionality and a graphics-rich user interface to infotainment systems more than a decade ago,” added Ali Kani, VP of autonomous vehicles at NVIDIA. “Now, we are once again transforming these systems through the power of AI — helping Hyundai Motor Group increase safety and value, along with enhancing customer satisfaction, throughout the lifetime of the vehicle.”

Genesis GV80 interior

Hyundai and NVIDIA's partnership dates back to 2015, and the most recent fruits of the company's labors are the new Genesis G80 and GV80 -- a midsize luxury sedan and a midsize luxury crossover -- that are arriving this year for the U.S. market with DRIVE onboard. Both vehicles are primed to take on the best from Mercedes, BMW, and Audi while providing exterior and interior styling that allow them to stand out from the crowd.