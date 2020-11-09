NVIDIA's Powerful DRIVE AI And Infotainment Platform To Power All Hyundai, Kia And Genesis Vehicles
According to NVIDIA, DRIVE will be standard in all models starting in 2022, and will power audio, video, navigation and "AI-enhanced connect car services" within the vehicles. NVIDIA is providing both the hardware and software stack; the latter of which Hyundai will build upon to tailor the user experience across all three vehicle brands. More specifically, Hyundai has developed the connect car operating system (ccOS) which will work in conjunction with the car service platform (ccSP) to combine the data pooled from the vehicle’s bevy of onboard sensors with external data centers to provide a "more pleasurable and convenient experience" for the driver and passengers.
“At Hyundai Motor Group, we’re committed to delivering greater value, safety, functionality and enjoyment over the lifetime of the car," said Paul Choo, SVP of the Electronics Tech Unit at Hyundai Motor Group. "The NVIDIA DRIVE platform is proven — it is scalable, energy-efficient and has the performance to support our next generation of software-defined vehicles.”
“NVIDIA brought consumer electronic functionality and a graphics-rich user interface to infotainment systems more than a decade ago,” added Ali Kani, VP of autonomous vehicles at NVIDIA. “Now, we are once again transforming these systems through the power of AI — helping Hyundai Motor Group increase safety and value, along with enhancing customer satisfaction, throughout the lifetime of the vehicle.”
Hyundai and NVIDIA's partnership dates back to 2015, and the most recent fruits of the company's labors are the new Genesis G80 and GV80 -- a midsize luxury sedan and a midsize luxury crossover -- that are arriving this year for the U.S. market with DRIVE onboard. Both vehicles are primed to take on the best from Mercedes, BMW, and Audi while providing exterior and interior styling that allow them to stand out from the crowd.