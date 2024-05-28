A Familiar 4-Slot Beastly Cooler Breaks Cover To Allegedly Tame The GeForce RTX 5090 FE

Image: Constatin Mirea on Facebook PCMR











If the images will be the eventual The thickness overall is what draws the most attention, and the cooler appears to have a flow through design with multiple fans. Having such a large air cooler does present significant obstacles for the many PC builders, even enthusiasts in high-end PC cases. The RTX 4090 is notoriously known for having had issues related to its power connector. Many users also opted to use Cablemod's 90 degree adapters due to the size of the RTX 4090 for example, which created more issues overall.If the images will be the eventual RTX 5090 or not is still up for debate, but it certainly is plausible depending on the heat output needed to be cooled. With a potential release during the end of 2024, gamers worldwide are anticipating the RTX 50 series and what improvements it may bring compared to the stellar 40 series products.

From the top down perspective, we can see the power connector nestled in what is a large 4-slot cooler design. According to the poster, it has a supposed 3 PCB design: one for logic, one for display I/O, and one for the PCIe blade, together with the revised power connector. The RTX 4090 is a powerful GPU in its own right, but does not share any of these new designs in totality with the RTX 5090.