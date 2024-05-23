CATEGORIES
home News

GeForce RTX 5090 Specs Leak Reveals Monster GDDR7 Upgrade And Dense Triple PCB

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, May 23, 2024, 10:57 AM EDT
rog 4090
NVIDIA may be in the news lately because of its AI prowess, but its GeForce GPUs are still vital to the thousands of gamers worldwide. The GeForce RTX 5090, the presumed flagship of the RTX 50 series Blackwell GPU lineup, is looking mightily promising with some recent rumored information. 

According to a post on Chiphell, the GeForce RTX 5090 appears to have a very dense memory layout. This sets it apart from the current GeForce RTX 4090, which never needed to deal with the larger memory capacity of the upcoming RTX 5090.

Coupled with it being GDDR7, which has upgraded speeds and efficiency, it spells a recipe for a VRAM powerhouse. With a potential 512-bit memory bus, this Blackwell GB202 GPU may have support for as much as 16 memory modules with the denser layout. A triple PCB is also a possibility, which is a more uncommon design, but not completely out of NVIDIA's wheelhouse.

The GeForce RTX 5090 will be a Blackwell GB202 GPU, and rumors peg it at having a massive 512-bit memory bus. This would eclipse the current RTX 4090's 384-bit, and would make it very capable in multiple fields. While VRAM amount may be 24GB like the RTX 4090, it is unknown if that will be the case. Theoretically, with 16 memory modules at 2GB each, 32GB of VRAM could be a possibility. 

The memory layout indicated for the RTX 5090 in the post is 4, 5, 2, 5, compared to 3,4,1,4 of the RTX 4090. A possible triple PCB design would also be coming, with details unknown but indicating a complexly potent product. 

gpu
The existing NVIDIA Founders Edition design

Gamers will rejoice at having such impressive VRAM specs to aid in higher textures, resolutions, and ray tracing overhead. Content creators and 3D graphics artists who heavily depend on VRAM would likewise benefit. Machine learning and AI use cases would also likely engulf the inventory of this GPU, as companies are desperate to get their hands on any AI capable GPU with shortages worldwide. 

Other potential specs such as its power draw are not yet known, but rumors indicate that it has been at least tested up to the 600 watt mark. 

With such a dense VRAM layout to support massive amounts of memory, the GeForce RTX 5090 is looking like a truly powerful GPU. The release should likely occur sometime at the end of 2024, or very early 2025, as per current indications. Pricing will be up in the air until a closer date, as it is too early to tell if it will keep the same $1599 MSRP of the RTX 4090. 
Tags:  Nvidia, (nasdaq:nvda, blackwell, geforce rtx 5090
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment