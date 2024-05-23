GeForce RTX 5090 Specs Leak Reveals Monster GDDR7 Upgrade And Dense Triple PCB
NVIDIA may be in the news lately because of its AI prowess, but its GeForce GPUs are still vital to the thousands of gamers worldwide. The GeForce RTX 5090, the presumed flagship of the RTX 50 series Blackwell GPU lineup, is looking mightily promising with some recent rumored information.
According to a post on Chiphell, the GeForce RTX 5090 appears to have a very dense memory layout. This sets it apart from the current GeForce RTX 4090, which never needed to deal with the larger memory capacity of the upcoming RTX 5090.
Coupled with it being GDDR7, which has upgraded speeds and efficiency, it spells a recipe for a VRAM powerhouse. With a potential 512-bit memory bus, this Blackwell GB202 GPU may have support for as much as 16 memory modules with the denser layout. A triple PCB is also a possibility, which is a more uncommon design, but not completely out of NVIDIA's wheelhouse.
The GeForce RTX 5090 will be a Blackwell GB202 GPU, and rumors peg it at having a massive 512-bit memory bus. This would eclipse the current RTX 4090's 384-bit, and would make it very capable in multiple fields. While VRAM amount may be 24GB like the RTX 4090, it is unknown if that will be the case. Theoretically, with 16 memory modules at 2GB each, 32GB of VRAM could be a possibility.
The memory layout indicated for the RTX 5090 in the post is 4, 5, 2, 5, compared to 3,4,1,4 of the RTX 4090. A possible triple PCB design would also be coming, with details unknown but indicating a complexly potent product.
Gamers will rejoice at having such impressive VRAM specs to aid in higher textures, resolutions, and ray tracing overhead. Content creators and 3D graphics artists who heavily depend on VRAM would likewise benefit. Machine learning and AI use cases would also likely engulf the inventory of this GPU, as companies are desperate to get their hands on any AI capable GPU with shortages worldwide.
Other potential specs such as its power draw are not yet known, but rumors indicate that it has been at least tested up to the 600 watt mark.
With such a dense VRAM layout to support massive amounts of memory, the GeForce RTX 5090 is looking like a truly powerful GPU. The release should likely occur sometime at the end of 2024, or very early 2025, as per current indications. Pricing will be up in the air until a closer date, as it is too early to tell if it will keep the same $1599 MSRP of the RTX 4090.
