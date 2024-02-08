CableMod GPU Adapters Pose A Fire Risk, Recall Issued After $74K In Property Damage
If you currently own an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPU or just picked up one of the GeForce RTX Super models, CableMod has an important recall you need to be aware of. After a long string of reported issues with melted adapters and other such unfortunate events, a voluntary safety recall is in place for its angled 12VHPWR adapters.
Appearing on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website with a recall date of February 8th (today), all V1.0 and V.1.1 angled adapters are part of this recall. Alarmingly, the potential risks are listed as potential fire and burn hazards if the male connector becomes loose. About 25,300 total units are listed as part of this recall, which is a significant number in the wild.
Both 90 and 180 degree versions in variants A and B are included in this recall, according to CableMod. In an email to owners, CableMod also states that angled cables are not part of the recall, only its adapters.
Consumers liked the idea of using CableMod's angled adapters for a myriad of reasons. Due to the large size of GPUs such as NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090, bulky 12VHPWR cables made it difficult to cable manage and fit in many cases. These adapters allowed users to more neatly route cables out of the way with their angled nature.