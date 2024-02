CableMod GPU Adapters Pose A Fire Risk, Recall Issued After $74K In Property Damage

According to the CPCS notice, there have been 272 reports of incidences, with a reported $74,500 or more in property damage claims. As a bit of good news, there have been no injuries reported to owners, only the physical items. Still, that's a lot of damage for a pesky little piece of plastic.CableMod warns users to immediately stop using its recalled angled adapters, with important safety instructions listed on its website. In some cases where the adapter has failed completely and potentially melted into the GPU itself, further contact will be required with CableMod customer service to address the issue.CableMod is also willing to extend a refund to owners of these products, or $60 store credit to use towards another product. It's also footing the bill for return shipping.Interestingly enough, YouTuber Northridgefix also posted videos on various GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs that have had issues with damage. While this may or may not be related to any potential adapters, it surely adds to the perceived issues at hand. This makes owners of these GPUs want to double check their expensive piece of hardware more frequently out of caution, even if incidence rates are low.