GeForce RTX 5090 And 5080 TDPs Break Cover, Plan Your PSU Upgrade Accordingly
Kopite7kimi, a known leaker, recently shared on X/Twitter that the GeForce RTX 5080 may come in at a 360W TDP. This would be a bump from the 320W TDP of both the GeForce RTX 4080 and newer (and more powerful) GeForce RTX 4080 Super, albeit really just a modest increase.
The RTX 5080 numbers were a response to the original poster, hongxing2020 on X, who had also shared that the GeForce RTX 5090 will have a TDP of 575W. This represents a significant change from the 450W TDP of the current flagship RTX 4090, but checks in below 600W. With a potential 32GB of VRAM, this GPU is shaping up to likely be one of the most impressive products we've seen based on specs alone.
For example, you can head to a wattage calculator such as Seasonic's in order to get some ideas as to where your system will land. Thankfully, the best gaming CPUs such as AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D are relatively efficient products and do not take up a significant amount of power headroom to run.
While it is too early to get a firm grasp of what pricing will be likely, there is a good likelihood MSRPs may increase from last generation. NVIDIA may always choose to surprise us with more modest pricing, however, so it's best to wait a few days until all facts are known at CES 2025.