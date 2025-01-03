CATEGORIES
home News

GeForce RTX 5090 And 5080 TDPs Break Cover, Plan Your PSU Upgrade Accordingly

by Thiago TrevisanFriday, January 03, 2025, 09:57 AM EDT
seasonic psu 600
The arrival of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series is getting closer with each passing day, and a reveal is very likely to manifest at year's CES event. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will be the keynote speaker, where he is expected to introduce the next-gen GPU lineup. One piece of rumor that keeps circulating is the potential increase in power draw of the high-end GPUs. 

Kopite7kimi, a known leaker, recently shared on X/Twitter that the GeForce RTX 5080 may come in at a 360W TDP. This would be a bump from the 320W TDP of both the GeForce RTX 4080 and newer (and more powerful) GeForce RTX 4080 Super, albeit really just a modest increase.

The GeForce RTX 5080 is rumored to feature the same amount of VRAM at 16GB, but of the faster GDDR7 variety. The RTX 5080 is also said to be releasing to retail on January 21 according to rumors, putting it ahead of AMD's RX Radeon 9000 line by several weeks (if the rumors are  true, of course). 

The RTX 5080 numbers were a response to the original poster, hongxing2020 on X, who had also shared that the GeForce RTX 5090 will have a TDP of 575W. This represents a significant change from the 450W TDP of the current flagship RTX 4090, but checks in below 600W. With a potential 32GB of VRAM, this GPU is shaping up to likely be one of the most impressive products we've seen based on specs alone. 

chip nvidia

NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture has been riding a high with the AI wave, with plenty of hype and enthusiasm for any of the new products. The gaming sector is next in line to receive its Blackwell update, and thus far it certainly looks promising. There is a good chance that some users will need to update their power supplies if aiming for the top RTX 5090. 

For example, you can head to a wattage calculator such as Seasonic's in order to get some ideas as to where your system will land. Thankfully, the best gaming CPUs such as AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D are relatively efficient products and do not take up a significant amount of power headroom to run. 

While it is too early to get a firm grasp of what pricing will be likely, there is a good likelihood MSRPs may increase from last generation. NVIDIA may always choose to surprise us with more modest pricing, however, so it's best to wait a few days until all facts are known at CES 2025. 
Tags:  Nvidia, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce rtx 50 series, geforce rtx 5090, geforce rtx 5080, ces 2025
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment