GeForce RTX 5090 And 5080 TDPs Break Cover, Plan Your PSU Upgrade Accordingly

NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture has been riding a high with the AI wave, with plenty of hype and enthusiasm for any of the new products. The gaming sector is next in line to receive its Blackwell update, and thus far it certainly looks promising. There is a good chance that some users will need to update their power supplies if aiming for the top RTX 5090.For example, you can head to a wattage calculator such as Seasonic's in order to get some ideas as to where your system will land. Thankfully, the best gaming CPUs such as AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D are relatively efficient products and do not take up a significant amount of power headroom to run.While it is too early to get a firm grasp of what pricing will be likely, there is a good likelihood MSRPs may increase from last generation. NVIDIA may always choose to surprise us with more modest pricing, however, so it's best to wait a few days until all facts are known at CES 2025.