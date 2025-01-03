CATEGORIES
home News

ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Retail Listing Hints At Pricing And DLSS 4

by Paul LillyFriday, January 03, 2025, 08:47 AM EDT
ASUS ROG GeForce RTX graphics card on a black gradient background with smoke.
We keep saying it, but the wait is almost over for NVIDIA to officially introduce its GeForce RTX 50 series, which it is undoubtedly planning to do at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next week—company co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to deliver an opening keynote on Monday, January 6 at 6:30pm PT (9:30pm ET). In the days leading up to the reveal, an apparent retail listing for a custom GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card has broken cover.

A fuzzy photo of the listing (because a sharp screenshot would just be too convenient) shows an ASUS-branded GeForce RTX 5080 hanging out at an unspecified European retailer. That in and of itself is mildly interesting at best, but it's the details that caught our eye. One of them is the price—it's listed at 1,699.95 Euros.

That converts to around $1,749 in US currency, though there are a few caveats to point out. For one, custom cards by NVIDIA's partners can and often do carry a pricing premium over the base MSRP, to account for fancy cooling solutions, factory overclocks, and other bells and whistles.

Secondly, pricing does not always convert so neatly from one territory to the next based on whatever the current conversion rate might be. In addition, this is a leaked photo from a single vendor, which may or may not be real, so that's yet another caveat.

Multiple caveats aside, if it is indeed real, we anticipate the GeForce RTX 5080 to carry a lower MSRP than what is listed for the custom ASUS model. With no VAT or tax, the leaker reckons the card will retail for $1,349. in the US.

Beyond the pricing, the other interesting tidbit is the listing's reference to a new generation of NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling technology, called DLSS 4.

X/Twitter user kopite7mimi saying "DLSS4 is true."

It's certainly plausible (and we'd say it's even likely) that NVIDIA will announce DLSS 4 with the GeForce RTX 50 series. Another leaker on X/Twiter, kipite7kimi, agrees, saying in a post, "DLSS 4 is true."

The question is, what will it entail? And more specifically, will it bring any technologies to the table that will be exclusive to the GeForce RTX 50 series, just as DLSS 3 with Frame Generation was (and still is) exclusive to GeForce RTX 40 GPUs?

We'll have to wait to find out, and mercifully, it won't be long now.


Tags:  Nvidia, Asus, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce rtx 5080, dlss 4
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment