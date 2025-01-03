ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Retail Listing Hints At Pricing And DLSS 4





We keep saying it, but the wait is almost over for NVIDIA to officially introduce its GeForce RTX 50 series, which it is undoubtedly planning to do at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next week—company co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to deliver an opening keynote on Monday , January 6 at 6:30pm PT (9:30pm ET). In the days leading up to the reveal, an apparent retail listing for a custom GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card has broken cover.





A fuzzy photo of the listing (because a sharp screenshot would just be too convenient) shows an ASUS-branded GeForce RTX 5080 hanging out at an unspecified European retailer. That in and of itself is mildly interesting at best, but it's the details that caught our eye. One of them is the price—it's listed at 1,699.95 Euros.





RTX 5080 - 1699euro Asus price ~1349$ (no vat/tax) pic.twitter.com/ui24JcWqNQ — Tomasz Gawroński (@GawroskiT) January 2, 2025

That converts to around $1,749 in US currency, though there are a few caveats to point out. For one, custom cards by NVIDIA's partners can and often do carry a pricing premium over the base MSRP, to account for fancy cooling solutions, factory overclocks, and other bells and whistles.





Secondly, pricing does not always convert so neatly from one territory to the next based on whatever the current conversion rate might be. In addition, this is a leaked photo from a single vendor, which may or may not be real, so that's yet another caveat.







Multiple caveats aside, if it is indeed real, we anticipate the GeForce RTX 5080 to carry a lower MSRP than what is listed for the custom ASUS model. With no VAT or tax, the leaker reckons the card will retail for $1,349. in the US.





Beyond the pricing, the other interesting tidbit is the listing's reference to a new generation of NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling technology, called DLSS 4.









It's certainly plausible (and we'd say it's even likely) that NVIDIA will announce DLSS 4 with the GeForce RTX 50 series. Another leaker on X/Twiter, kipite7kimi, agrees, saying in a post, "DLSS 4 is true."





The question is, what will it entail? And more specifically, will it bring any technologies to the table that will be exclusive to the GeForce RTX 50 series, just as DLSS 3 with Frame Generation was (and still is) exclusive to GeForce RTX 40 GPUs?





We'll have to wait to find out, and mercifully, it won't be long now.









