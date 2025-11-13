CATEGORIES
GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Price Drops Below MSRP Ahead Of Black Friday

by Paul LillyThursday, November 13, 2025, 10:51 AM EDT
MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC graphics card (front and back renders).
It took a while, but you can finally snag a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card by one of NVIDIA's add-in board (AIB) partners for less than NVIDiA's baseline MSRP. MSI is the the one serving up the deal, through Newegg, though the only caveat is that you have to jump through a mail-in-rebate hoop. We know, we know—that's not idea, but even without the rebate, you're not paying more than MSRP. And it's a factory overclocked model.

MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC Is Available For $729.99 After Rebate

You can now find MSI's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X OC on sale for $729.99 at Newegg. That includes an upfront discount of $100 off MSI's own MSRP to $749.99, plus another $20 redeemable by way of mail-in-rebate. Just follow the instructions on the rebate form that's linked on the listing.

This is the first time we've seen a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti fall to this price. To get an idea of how the Ventus 3X OC model performs, check out our review of MSI's Gaming Trio variant. The Ventus 3X OC isn't clocked quite as high, though it does boost higher than NVIDIA's reference specs, hitting 2,497MHz (versus 2,482MHz) in Extreme Performance mode (the Gaming Trio model hits 2,580MHz). We also reviewed the ASUS Prime variant, which boosts to 2,482MHz in P-mode.

Minor boost clock differences aside, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is a solid mid-range GPU based on NVIDIA's latest-generation Blackwell architecture. It sports 8,960 CUDA cores, 70 RT cores (4th gen), 280 tensor cores (5th gen), and 16GB of GDDR7 memory on a 256-bit bus for 896GB/s of memory bandwidth.

In our testing when the 5070 Ti first came out, we found that it was around 30% faster than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti in rasterized rendering, with a much bigger performance difference when factoring in DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Gen.

GeForce RTX 5070 Is Below MSRP Without Any Rebate Hoops

ASUS Prime GeForce RTX 5070 on a dark blue background.

You can also still find some custom GeForce RTX 5070 (read: non-Ti) models on sale for below MSRP (as we previously highlighted), and without having to fuss with any mail-in-rebates. The cheapest we found is the ASUS Prime GeForce RTX 5070 for $543 at Amazon (11% off). Not far behind is MSI's Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 for $545.99 at Amazon (20% off).

Neither of those are big discounts over NVIDIA's baseline $549 MSRP, but even scoring at modern graphics card at cost these days is a win, let along dipping below the list price.

We reviewed the FE model when it first arrived and you can check that out for lots of benchmarks and analysis. The short version is, it represents a more fordable foray into Blackwell territory compared to the 5070 Ti (and above), with the most exciting gains coming from DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Gen (basically a theme for this generation).
