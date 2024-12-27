GeForce RTX 5070 Ti And 5070 Finalized Specs Allegedly Revealed Ahead Of CES





We're not less than two weeks away from NVIDIA unveiling its next-generation GPUs, with company co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang on the schedule for an opening keynote at CES a day before the event officially commences. The closer we get to a product launch, typically the more reliable the leaks become. With that in mind, we may already know what to expect from at least two of NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series SKUs.





In case you missed it, check out our write-up on what to expect from NVIDIA's keynote. The truncated version is we're expecting a new generation of desktop graphics cards based on NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture , with the possibility that we'll also see some mobile GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs unveiled for laptops.





As it pertains to the desktop, the consensus among leakers is we'll see NVIDIA unveil its flagship GeForce RTX 5090 , along with a GeForce RTX 5080, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, and GeForce RTX 5070.









It's those 5070 models that are the subject the latest leak, with X/Twitter user kopite7kimi revealing some key details in a series of posts ahead of the event. Starting with the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, the leaker says it will be based on NVIDIA's GB203-300-A1 GPU with 8,960 CUDA cores, 16GB of GDDR7 tied to a 256-bit memory bus, and a 300W TBP rating.









Below that, kopite7kimi indicates that the regular GeForce RTX 5070 model will be built around NVIDIA's GB205-300-A1 GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR7 memory linked to a 192-bit memory bus, and a 250W TBP rating.





If those specifications are correct, here's how they would compare to the current-generation equivalents...