GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile GPU Smokes Desktop 3060 In First Gaming Laptop Benchmarks





An early review of a notebook packing an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU has snuck onto YouTube. The key takeaway from the series of tests shared is that the upcoming GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU is clearly superior to the RTX 3060 12GB (desktop) GPU, and often performed like the RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU.









A Chinese language channel dubbed Zhongzheng Evaluation achieved the review scoop after receiving a ThunderRobot Zero notebook with Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and the headlining GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. The ThunderRobot Zero takes a few design cues from the Alienware book. It is a portable gaming powerhouse which features an Intel Core i9-13800HX (8C/16T), 16GB of DDR5 4800 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and a 16-inch 240Hz 2560 x 1600 screen as well as the new Ada Lovelace mobile GPU.









Looking closer at the GPU spec, in reference to the official specifications from the launch in early January , we can see the ThunderRobot Zero is making the most of the RTX 4060, with the GPU configured to boost and consume as much as 140W. The RTX 4060 Laptop has 3072 CUDA cores running at up to 2,370MHz, with 8GB of GDDR6 on a 128-bit bus.













Zhongzheng Evaluation tested the new notebook in a few synthetic benchmarks, including 3DMark before getting into the gaming tests. He went through six or seven games, but we have shared just a few for reference; Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Shadow of the Tomb Raider (both 1080p) and Cyberpunk 2077 (1440p). You can see that the new laptop GPU is consistently better than the corresponding previous gen desktop GPU. It also puts up a good fight against the RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU. Other games tested include; Forza Horizon 5, CS:GO, and RDR2 if you want some more reference points and care to check out the source video.











