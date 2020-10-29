CATEGORIES
Thursday, October 29, 2020

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Sales Start At 9AM ET, Newegg Already Predicting Quick Sellouts

geforce rtx 3070 style 1
If you’ve had your eyes on the GeForce RTX 3070 — and we know that many of you probably are after reading the HotHardware review earlier this week — you better have your index finger at the ready this morning. Even though NVIDIA delayed the launch of the GeForce RTX 3070 by two weeks to have ample supply of the cards in the channel for customers, at least one major online retailer isn’t expecting its stock to last very long.

Late last night, Newegg tweeted that while it “will have more inventory than previous 30 series launches” on hand, it still anticipates that cards will sell out within minutes. That doesn’t give us much confidence that NVIDIA has managed to get a grip on its Ampere GPU production ramp, especially after CEO Jensen Huang already told us that "demand will outstrip all of our supply through the year."

NVIDIA has made it clear that it has made more GeForce RTX 30 Series cards available during than any of its previous [new generation] GeForce launches, with Huang adding that we are simply witnessing a "demand issue that is much greater than we expected - and we expected really a lot." 

And there will be incredible demand for the GeForce RTX 3070, which delivers GeForce RTX 2080 Ti rivaling performance at just $499. So, despite the reports that the initially supply is considerably larger than what was previously available with the GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, we'll have an even larger pool of potential buyers given the lower pricing point ($499 versus $699 and $1,499 respectively).

asus rtx 3070

With that being said, we're providing you some quick links below to the GeForce RTX 3070 cards that you will [hopefully] be able to purchase starting at 9am ET. 

ASUS

EVGA

Gigabyte

MSI

Retail availability of the GeForce RTX 3070 comes less than a day after AMD announced its competing graphics card: the Radeon RX 6800. The Radeon RX 6800 is based on the RDNA 2 "Big Navi" architecture and comes with a total of 16GB of GDDR6 onboard (twice that found onboard the GeForce RTX 3070). AMD is promising superior performance across the board in 1440p and 4K gaming compared to the GeForce RTX 3070/GeForce RTX 2080 Ti with a price tag of $579.


