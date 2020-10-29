NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Sales Start At 9AM ET, Newegg Already Predicting Quick Sellouts
Late last night, Newegg tweeted that while it “will have more inventory than previous 30 series launches” on hand, it still anticipates that cards will sell out within minutes. That doesn’t give us much confidence that NVIDIA has managed to get a grip on its Ampere GPU production ramp, especially after CEO Jensen Huang already told us that "demand will outstrip all of our supply through the year."
🚨PSA: Tomorrow at 6am PT, we'll be releasing the @NVIDIAGeForce RTX 3070 video cards. We will have more inventory than previous 30 series launches, but do anticipate it to sell out in minutes. https://t.co/kV5Wu68JSZ 1/7 pic.twitter.com/VMURWfvl4u— Newegg (@Newegg) October 29, 2020
NVIDIA has made it clear that it has made more GeForce RTX 30 Series cards available during than any of its previous [new generation] GeForce launches, with Huang adding that we are simply witnessing a "demand issue that is much greater than we expected - and we expected really a lot."
And there will be incredible demand for the GeForce RTX 3070, which delivers GeForce RTX 2080 Ti rivaling performance at just $499. So, despite the reports that the initially supply is considerably larger than what was previously available with the GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, we'll have an even larger pool of potential buyers given the lower pricing point ($499 versus $699 and $1,499 respectively).
With that being said, we're providing you some quick links below to the GeForce RTX 3070 cards that you will [hopefully] be able to purchase starting at 9am ET.
ASUS
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3070 @ $629.99
- ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3070 @ $499.99
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 @ $529.99
EVGA
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 FTW3 ULTRA GAMING @ $609.99
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 BLACK GAMING @ $499.99
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 FTW3 GAMING @ $589.99
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 ULTRA GAMING @ $559.99
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 GAMING @ $539.99
Gigabyte
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 GV-N3070EAGLE-8GD @ $499.99
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 GV-N3070GAMING OC-8GD @ $569.99
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 GV-N3070VISION OC-8GD @ $579.99
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 GV-N3070EAGLE OC-8GD @ $539.99
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3070 GV-N3070AORUS M-8GD @ $599.99
MSI
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 3X OC @ $534.99
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 GAMING X TRIO @ $564.99
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 VENTUS 2X OC @ $525.99
Retail availability of the GeForce RTX 3070 comes less than a day after AMD announced its competing graphics card: the Radeon RX 6800. The Radeon RX 6800 is based on the RDNA 2 "Big Navi" architecture and comes with a total of 16GB of GDDR6 onboard (twice that found onboard the GeForce RTX 3070). AMD is promising superior performance across the board in 1440p and 4K gaming compared to the GeForce RTX 3070/GeForce RTX 2080 Ti with a price tag of $579.