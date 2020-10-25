CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillSunday, October 25, 2020, 10:23 AM EDT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Initial Launch Supply Allegedly Considerably Larger Than RTX 3080 And 3090

Are gamers' wishes about to come true? It's hard to be certain, but reports coming out of Japan confirm that NVIDIA has been able to get a grip on GeForce RTX 3070 GPU production, and there should be greater inventory available at launch than its higher-end GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 counterparts.

The news comes from PC Watch (first picked up by WCCFTech), which has been monitoring retail outlets located at the Akihabara shopping district in Tokyo. Multiple retailers confirmed that inventory will be “considerably larger” than NVIDIA's previous two Ampere launches. However, as it is rightfully pointed out, there is no indication as to whether this refers to the initial allotment for launch day, or if it refers to a generally more stable overall supply of GeForce RTX 3070 compared to the GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. However, we think that it will be the former. Of course, this report is specific to the Japanese region, but we’d expect to hear similar stories in the United States and Europe.

NVIDIA delayed the launch of the GeForce RTX 3070 by two weeks in an effort to ensure that it had a more stable supply of graphics cards on hand. But it remains to be seen how long that extra two weeks of production will last once gamers whip out their credit cards to purchase this $499 GeForce RTX 2080 Ti killer.

The GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 are still nearly impossible to find at retail outlets, and the only place that enthusiasts can purchased guaranteed stock is from third party marketplaces like eBay, or you can bite the bullet and purchase a PC that already has a GeForce RTX 3080 installed. A quick trip over to eBay shows that the $699 GeForce RTX 3080 is selling for over $1,200, while the $1,499 GeForce RTX 3090 is commanding prices of over $2,000

We enjoy gaming as much as the next enthusiast out there, but there's no way that we'd drop that amount of coin on a mass production graphics card. And according to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, it doesn't appear that there will be any significant relief coming before the end of 2020. "The demand issue is that it is much greater than we expected - and we expected really a lot. Demand will outstrip all of our supply through the year," said Huang earlier this month.

The GeForce RTX 3070 will be available to purchase on October 29th, just one day after AMD reveals all the goods on its upcoming Radeon RX 6000 “Big Navi” family of GPUs.


