Entire ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Lineup Leaked, Here's What We Know
Will NVIDIA end up adding a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti to its Ampere series? We are unable to say for sure, but the leaks are starting to pile up. One of the more potentially telling indications that a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is in the cards—and maybe very soon—is the fact that ASUS appears to have registered a whole bunch of models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).
The EEC website is one of the better places for leaks, at least as opposed to some random person posting to a random website, oftentimes with a blurry photo or screenshot (yeah, I'm a little jaded with that nonsense, can you tell?). As sometimes happens, unreleased parts get registered with the EEC, then are announced relatively soon after.
In this case, here is what we are looking at...
Source: EEC
This would appear to be the entire GeForce RTX 3060 Ti range that ASUS plans to offer. There are a whole bunch of models spread across half a dozen lines, including Dual, Dual Mini, Phoenix, ROG Strix, Turbo, and TUF.
Here are the specific model numbers...
- DUAL-RTX3060TI-O8G
- DUAL-RTX3060TI-8G
- DUAL-RTX3060TI-O8G-MINI
- DUAL-RTX3060TI-8G-MINI
- PH-RTX3060TI-8G
- ROG-STRIX-RTX3060TI-O8G-GAMING
- ROG-STRIX-RTX3060TI-8G-GAMING
- TURBO-RTX3060TI-8G
- TURBO-RTX3060TI-8G-GAMING
- TURBO-RTX3060TI-8G-EVO
- TUF-RTX3060TI-O8G-GAMING
- TUF-RTX3060TI-8G-GAMING
That's a dozen models in all, including several overclocked variants. Bear in mind that NVIDIA has not announced a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, but according to recent leaks and rumors, a launch will happen on December 2.
A GeForce RTX 3060 Ti would slot in below the GeForce RTX 3070, so we are probably looking at a price that is around $400 to $450. Here's a look at the existing lineup...
- GeForce RTX 3090: 10,496 CUDA cores, 24GB GDDR6X, 384-bit, $1,499
- GeForce RTX 3080: 8,704 CUDA cores, 10GB GDDR6X, 320-bit, $699
- GeForce RTX 3070: 5,888 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR6, 256-bit, $499
Sourcing the rumor mill once again, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is said to feature a GA104 GPU with 4,864 CUDA cores and, like the GeForce RTX 3070, 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit bus. It is also expected to have fewer Tensor and RT cores, compared to the GeForce RTX 3070, and of course a cheaper price tag.
Meanwhile, AMD has come out with its Radeon RX 6000 series based on RDNA 2. There are three models initially: Radeon RX 6900 XT ($999), Radeon RX 6800 XT ($649), and Radeon RX 6800 ($579). The Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 are due to arrive on November 18, while the Radeon RX 6900 XT will launch to retail on December 8.