GeForce RTX 3060 May Get An Unexpected Restock This Month
The GeForce RTX 3060 may not be ideal for cutting-edge titles at ultra high settings, but it does still have support for modern DLSS upscaling and RTX ray tracing and enough horsepower for smooth gaming. Combined with the right settings, the RTX 3060 is workable as a modern entry-level GPU, especially for multiplayer titles like Battlefield 6 that have more forgiving system requirements.
In our original 2021 review of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, we noted that it was the "most affordable Ampere GPU yet" when it arrived, but we were also referring to the 12GB model. While the 8GB model does trail in performance compared to the 12GB RTX 3060, and it is outclassed by the 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, it should perform similarly to the 12GB model in most workloads. With the current DRAM shortage showing no signs of waning anytime soon, restocking 8GB cards like this may become more commonplace to keep the entry-level PC market intact.