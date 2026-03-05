CATEGORIES
GeForce RTX 3060 May Get An Unexpected Restock This Month

by Chris HarperThursday, March 05, 2026, 01:14 PM EDT
Current rumors indicate that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 may be due for an imminent restock. Considering the effect the current DRAM shortage is having on the market, such a move would be very welcome to budget PC gamers.

The GeForce RTX 3060 may not be ideal for cutting-edge titles at ultra high settings, but it does still have support for modern DLSS upscaling and RTX ray tracing and enough horsepower for smooth gaming. Combined with the right settings, the RTX 3060 is workable as a modern entry-level GPU, especially for multiplayer titles like Battlefield 6 that have more forgiving system requirements.

Of the existing spread of GeForce RTX 3060 models, the RTX 3060 8GB seems most likely to be restocked, versus the RTX 3060 12 GB or one of the RTX 3060 Ti variants. The wording of the rumor does not clarify, stating only that "The RTX 3060 series from various brands will gradually begin to arrive between March 10th and March 20th. There may be slight time differences in the arrival time of different brands. At that time, the manufacturers can officially start shipping." The rumor also seems to tie into a previous claim that notes that RTX 3060 production may resume in Q1 2026.

In our original 2021 review of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, we noted that it was the "most affordable Ampere GPU yet" when it arrived, but we were also referring to the 12GB model. While the 8GB model does trail in performance compared to the 12GB RTX 3060, and it is outclassed by the 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, it should perform similarly to the 12GB model in most workloads. With the current DRAM shortage showing no signs of waning anytime soon, restocking 8GB cards like this may become more commonplace to keep the entry-level PC market intact.
