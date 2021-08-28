GeForce RTX 30 Series Shipments May Take A Big Hit Next Month And Here's Why





As difficult as it might be to believe at this point in time, the graphics card shortage will not last forever. Honestly. Or...hopefully? No seriously, this can't be a forever situation, right? We sure hope not. Unfortunately, though, things might get even worse before they get better, at least as it pertains to a couple of GeForce RTX 30 series models.





The two models in particular also happen to be the least expensive ones within NVIDIA's desktop Ampere lineup— GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and GeForce RTX 3060. That's not to say they are cheap, especially by street pricing standards. But in terms of the MSRPs, the Ti variant is supposed to start at $399, and the regular model is supposed to start at $329.





Looking at the latest crop of listings on eBay, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is commanding around $800 to $850, while the GeForce RTX 3060 has been fetching sellers around $700 to $750. Street pricing for GPUs all around is what it is, and it's not great, obviously.





On top of it all, it's being reported that shipments of both cards could drop by at least 50 percent , compared to the number of shipments that went out in the first couple weeks of August. It's not clear exactly how many cards have gone out in the first place, only that whatever the number, it is going to drop by quite a bit.





This is based on what sources in the supply chain have supposedly said in a private forum reserved for add-in board (AIB) partners, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and so forth. Information about GPU shipments apparently leaked out, and if it is accurate, the heavy reduction in GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and GeForce RTX 3060 shipments will last until late September.





The reason is a familiar foe, that being Covid-19. Recent local outbreaks in China have forced some factories to work at a reduced capacity, or temporarily close down altogether. Given that there is already a shortage of GPUs, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and GeForce RTX 3060 could be next-to-impossible to procure for a bit.



