CATEGORIES
home News

NVIDIA Brings GeForce NOW To Linux And Fire TV With RTX 5080‑Class Cloud Gaming

by Paul LillyTuesday, January 06, 2026, 10:45 AM EDT
Linux penguin next to a laptop running NVIDIA's GeForce NOW cloud gaming service.
It took a minute, but NVIDIA has finally answered the call to deliver a native Linux app for its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service (timely too, with recent Steam's survey data showing Linux on the rise for gaming). Same goes for select Amazon Fire TV Stick devices, both of which can tap into the service's GeForce RTX 5080-class pods to stream supported games at up to a 5K resolution and 120 frames per second, or 360 fps at 1080p.

"These new apps build on GeForce NOW’s existing support for Windows PCs, macOS, Chromebooks, mobile devices, smart TVs, virtual-reality devices and handhelds, all tapping into the same GeForce RTX 5080-class performance wherever members log in," NVIDIA says.

According to NVIDIA, a native Linux app has been one of its top requests since launching the service five years ago (or a decade ago if counting the beta release that debuted on NVIDIA Shield devices). It's now arrived, with support for Ubuntu 24.04 and later distributions.

"With rendering handled in the cloud, high-end PC gaming is possible on Linux operating systems, breathing new life into older devices. Members can enjoy ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS 4 and other RTX technologies without needing a local high-performance GPU," NVIDIA adds.

Before now, running GeForce NOW on Linux entailed unofficial workarounds, such as GeForce Infinity, going through Wine, or through a web browser, to name a few options. That will no be longer necessary soon, at least if running Ubuntu. NVIDIA's plan is to launch a beta release early this year, and more Linux distributions could be added to the mix.

Additionally, a native app is headed to the Fire TV Stick starting with second-generation Fire TV Stick 4K Plus ($49.99) and Fire TV Stick 4K Max ($59.99) dongles. While currently listed at their full MSRPs, these streaming devices are frequently on sale.

Outside of the native platform expansion, GeForce NOW is getting support for flight controls, which NVIDIA is calling a major upgrade and another fan-requested feature.

"Popular flight sticks and throttle systems from leading brands such as Thrustmaster and Logitech can be used as affixed hands-on throttle-and-stick desktop units or as separately mounted stick-and-throttle setups for custom cockpits," NVIDIA says.

This is a possible boon for fans of supported titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Elite Dangerous, and War Thunder.

Finally, NVIDIA highlights new account and platform integrations for easier logins. Recent updates added the ability to connect Battle.net accounts for automatic and more seamless sign-ins.
Tags:  Nvidia, Linux, cloud gaming, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce now, ces2026, fire tv stick 4k max, fire tv stick 4k plus
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment