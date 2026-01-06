NVIDIA Brings GeForce NOW To Linux And Fire TV With RTX 5080‑Class Cloud Gaming





It took a minute, but NVIDIA has finally answered the call to deliver a native Linux app for its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service (timely too, with recent Steam's survey data showing Linux on the rise for gaming ). Same goes for select Amazon Fire TV Stick devices, both of which can tap into the service's GeForce RTX 5080-class pods to stream supported games at up to a 5K resolution and 120 frames per second, or 360 fps at 1080p.





"These new apps build on GeForce NOW’s existing support for Windows PCs, macOS, Chromebooks, mobile devices, smart TVs, virtual-reality devices and handhelds, all tapping into the same GeForce RTX 5080-class performance wherever members log in," NVIDIA says.





According to NVIDIA, a native Linux app has been one of its top requests since launching the service five years ago (or a decade ago if counting the beta release that debuted on NVIDIA Shield devices). It's now arrived, with support for Ubuntu 24.04 and later distributions.





"With rendering handled in the cloud, high-end PC gaming is possible on Linux operating systems, breathing new life into older devices. Members can enjoy ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS 4 and other RTX technologies without needing a local high-performance GPU," NVIDIA adds.





Before now, running GeForce NOW on Linux entailed unofficial workarounds, such as GeForce Infinity, going through Wine, or through a web browser, to name a few options. That will no be longer necessary soon, at least if running Ubuntu. NVIDIA's plan is to launch a beta release early this year, and more Linux distributions could be added to the mix.





Fire TV Stick 4K Plus ($49.99) and Fire TV Stick 4K Max ($59.99) dongles. While currently listed at their full MSRPs, these streaming devices are frequently on sale. Additionally, a native app is headed to the Fire TV Stick starting with second-generationanddongles. While currently listed at their full MSRPs, these streaming devices are frequently on sale.





Outside of the native platform expansion, GeForce NOW is getting support for flight controls, which NVIDIA is calling a major upgrade and another fan-requested feature.





"Popular flight sticks and throttle systems from leading brands such as Thrustmaster and Logitech can be used as affixed hands-on throttle-and-stick desktop units or as separately mounted stick-and-throttle setups for custom cockpits," NVIDIA says.





This is a possible boon for fans of supported titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Elite Dangerous, and War Thunder.



