NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 Entry Level GPU Detailed In Extensive Specs Leak





AMD's next-generation Ryzen processors, intended to launch later this year, will include a basic graphics processor so you don't have to add a discrete GPU. That doesn't help anyone building Ryzen right now, though. If you want Ryzen , you need to either buy one of the models that includes a GPU—limiting your maximum CPU speed—or add a discrete GPU.

So what, no problem, right? Just throw in a cheap GeForce GT 730 or Radeon 520 graphics card and you're good to go. Except the problem with that plan lies in that those GPUs are based on old architectures that won't have driver support for much longer. The GT 730 is already relegated to security and maintenance updates, and the Radeon 520 isn't getting new drivers at all





AMD's Radeon RX 6400 (above) is probably in a similar performance class with the GTX 1630.



Now, thanks to the same source, we do—at least if said source has it right. The GTX 1630 will allegedly be based on the Turing TU117-150 GPU, which would be the smallest Turing GPU to date. It'll feature just some 512 CUDA cores, and a rather thin 64-bit memory bus connected to 4GB of GDDR6 running at 12 Gbps. This gives it a peak memory bandwidth of 96 GB/second, which is even less than the Radeon RX 6400's 128 GB/sec.





You'd be doing good to get 7 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 on one of these.

