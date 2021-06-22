AMD Releases Radeon Adrenalin 21.6.1 Software, Ends Support For These Legacy GPUs





Anyone who owns a graphics card based on AMD's Graphics Core Next (GCN) architecture may want to seek comfort in Willie Nelson singing, "Turn out the lights, the party's over." Why is that? Starting with the latest Radeon Software Adrenalin release (version 21.6.1), a wide range of GCN cards are officially classified as legacy GPUs and no longer supported by AMD.





Hey, it was good long run for GCN, but as the Red Headed Stranger also sang, "All good things must end." The last supported driver release for affected GCN models is the previous Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.5.2 package, which AMD pushed out a little over a month ago.





"This change enables AMD to dedicate valuable engineering resources to developing new features and enhancements for graphics products based on our latest graphics architectures," AMD explains.





AMD is not forcing every single GCN card into retirement, but a lot of them are, which will allow the company to focus on newer cards and features. For example, AMD has just begun rolling out its FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology, an open source upscaling technique that is essentially a counter to NVIDIA's proprietary Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology, though they work in different ways.





As to the affected models, here is a list of desktop GPUs that now bear the legacy badge with the latest driver release...