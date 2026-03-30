CATEGORIES
home News

$5 Garage Sale Xbox 360 Dev Kit Contains GTA IV Beta With Zombies And Cut Features

by Alan VelascoMonday, March 30, 2026, 03:43 PM EDT
gta 4 xbox dev kit hero
The gaming world might be eagerly awaiting the release of Grand Theft Auto VI later this year, but a dedicated group of diehard fans continue to unearth new details from prior entries in the legendary franchise. The latest batch of new information comes by way of a lucky find by a super fans in Europe, which is composed of never before seen content from GTA 4.

A user on the GTAForums, janmatant, was fortunate enough to come into possession of an Xbox 360 development kit that was once owned by Rockstar North, which is the studio that worked on GTA 4. The kicker is that they were able to get this piece of gaming history for a mere £5 at a “car boot sale.”

gta 4 xbox dev kit body1
Image of 3d zombie model, by Olanov on GTAForums. Dev Kit image above by janmatant on GTAForums.

Because it’s a development kit the console came with a treasure trove of assets that wouldn’t normally be available to anyone outside the studio. Luckily for the community, janmatant generously dumped the entirety of the contents found on the console’s hard drive and posted it online before selling it.

The community immediately started to find and share game assets that didn’t make it into the game’s final release, including more evidence of a zombie game mode with a 3D model of a gurney entitled “zomb_hos_bed_2.” Another revelation is the discovery of several radio stations that also didn’t make the final cut, in addition to some of the songs that were going to be part of these stations.

gta 4 xbox dev kit body2
Image of sniper rifle from beta files incorporated into GTA 4, image by NorthStationX on GTAForums.

While the beta version of GTA 4 found was estimated to be at about 95% complete and not possible to boot from, it didn’t take long for someone to try and combine it with a complete version in what's described as a “Frankenstein build.” This makes it possible to experience a lot of this content while playing the game using original hardware or emulation software such as Xenia.

It’s always great to see fan communities rally to make this kind of content more accessible, ensuring the complete preservation of important titles such as GTA 4.
Tags:  Rockstar-Games, xbox-360, grand-theft-auto-iv, gta 4
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use