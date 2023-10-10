Build A Killer Gaming PC For Under $1000 With These Amazon Prime Day Deals





Between inflation, shortages, and more inflation , you might think that you're going to have to dig deep in your pocketbook to part out a new PC. It isn't going to be "cheap" no matter what, but $1000 isn't worth what it used to be, and that's a pretty solid price point for a new gaming powerhouse. Yes, indeed; you don't have to spend multiple thousands of dollars to start playing your favorite PC games in high resolutions and high framerates. Check out this build right here:









PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB Video Card: $299.99 at Amazon

Cooler Master MasterBox Q300L MicroATX Chassis: $39.99 at Amazon

Thermaltake Toughpower 750W 80+ Gold Semi-modular ATX PSU: $89.99 at Amazon

Total Price: $966.94 with free Prime shipping



Still, we understand there are likely to be some complaints about this build, both from AMD haters and from folks who simply want more horsepower. To that end, here's a similarly-priced and just-about-as-capable Intel-based build. Also, at the end, we'll offer some extra choices by component if you simply don't like ours.













Acer Predator BiFrost OC Arc A770 16GB Video Card: $299.99 at Amazon

Deepcool MATREXX 40 MicroATX Chassis: $44.99 at Amazon

Thermaltake Toughpower 750W 80+ Gold Semi-modular ATX PSU: $89.99 at Amazon

Total Price: $1002.91 with free Prime shipping.



Intel's Core i7-13700K is down from $419 to $373 ; this is our best value for a high-end gaming rig.

is down from $419 ; this is our best value for a high-end gaming rig. Intel's Core i5-12600K is all the way down to $179, which is a hilariously-low price for a 10-core CPU.

AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X has fallen to just $215 ; an incredible drop-in upgrade for most older Socket AM4 systems.

has fallen to ; an incredible drop-in upgrade for most older Socket AM4 systems. Alternatively, if you've a need for cores, AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D is $100 off right now at $599.

It's hard to beat that PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 6700 XT we noted above at $299.99 .

we noted above . However, just $261 for a ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3060 12GB card is also a pretty fair value.

Also, Zotac's RTX 4080 Trinity 16GB card at $989 is nearly one-third cheaper than MSRP!

card is nearly one-third cheaper than MSRP! Intel's Arc A750 has serious 1080p gaming chops, and it's only $199 right now.

Acer's Predator GM7000 is a super-quick PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD; grab a 1TB gumstick for $49.99 .

is a super-quick PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD; grab a . Teamgroup's MP34 PCIe 3.0 SSD has a DRAM cache and DirectStorage support at just $149 for 4TB .

has a DRAM cache and DirectStorage support at just . The SATA Crucial MX500 is slower, but it also doesn't take up a precious M.2 slot. 4TB for $164.99.

On other hand, Crucial's T700 is the fastest SSD we've tested. 4TB for $389.99 , 35% off list price.

is the fastest SSD we've tested. , 35% off list price. ADATA's Legend 960 is among the very fastest PCIe 4.0 drives, and it's only $104.99 for 2TB .

is among the very fastest PCIe 4.0 drives, and it's only . Finally, if it's bulk storage you need, how about 14TB WD Ultrastar datacenter HDDs for $165.99?