Run Alan Wake 2 At Max Setting With This Under $2,500 Gaming PC Build Guide

<td class="xl65" style="height: 14.4pt; width: 66pt; font-size: 11pt; color: white; font-weight: 700; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border-top: 1pt solid black; border-right: none; border-bottom: 1pt solid black; border-left: none; background: rgb(165, 165, 165);">Slot</td>

<td class="xl65" style="width: 229pt; font-size: 11pt; color: white; font-weight: 700; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border-top: 1pt solid black; border-right: none; border-bottom: 1pt solid black; border-left: none; background: #a5a5a5;">Product Name </td>

<td class="xl65" style="text-align: right; width: 77pt; font-size: 11pt; color: white; font-weight: 700; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border-top: 1pt solid black; border-right: none; border-bottom: 1pt solid black; border-left: none; background: #a5a5a5;">Amazon Price</td>

<td class="xl65" style="text-align: right; width: 77pt; font-size: 11pt; color: white; font-weight: 700; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border-top: 1pt solid black; border-right: none; border-bottom: 1pt solid black; border-left: none; background: #a5a5a5;">Newegg Price</td>

<td style="height: 14.4pt; font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;">CPU</td>

<td style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;">Ryzen 7 7700</td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BMQHSCVF">329.00</a></td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.newegg.com/amd-ryzen-7-7700/p/N82E16819113786">329.00</a></td>

<td style="height: 14.4pt; font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;">CPU Cooler</td>

<td style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;">Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE</td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/Thermalright-Peerless-SE-Aluminium-Technology/dp/B09LGY38L4">34.90</a></td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.newegg.com/p/0VE-01P6-00006">34.90</a></td>

<td style="height: 14.4pt; font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><span style="font-size: 14.6667px; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Motherboard</span><br>

<td style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: url("ia") #d9d9d9;"><span style="font-size: 14.6667px; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">ASUS TUF Gaming B650-Plus WiFi AM5 ATX motherboard</span><br>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-TUF-B650-PLUS-Motherboard-Ethernet/dp/B0BHN7GGBQ">214.99</a></td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.newegg.com/asus-tuf-gaming-b650-plus-wifi/p/N82E16813119595">214.99</a></td>

<td style="height: 14.4pt; font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;">Graphics Card</td>

<td style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;">Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070</td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/MSI-RTX-4070-Ventus-White/dp/B0CHBRJCDV">549.99</a></td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.newegg.com/msi-geforce-rtx-4070-rtx-4070-ventus-2x-white-12g-oc/p/N82E16814137833">549.99</a></td>

<td style="height: 14.4pt; font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><span style="font-size: 14.6667px; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Memory</span><br>

<td style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><span style="font-size: 14.6667px; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">G.Skill Flare X5 32GB DDR5-6000 CL36</span><br>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/G-Skill-288-Pin-CL36-36-36-96-Channel-F5-6000J3636F16GX2-FX5/dp/B0BFGB2D2Z">92.99</a></td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb/p/N82E16820374419">92.99</a></td>

<td style="height: 14.4pt; font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;">Storage</td>

<td style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;">Teamgroup MP44 SSD</td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/TEAMGROUP-Cache-Laptop-Desktop-TM8FPW001T0C101/dp/B0C4KRMKFW">52.99</a></td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.newegg.com/team-group-1tb-mp44/p/N82E16820985036">54.99</a></td>

<td style="height: 14.4pt; font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><span style="font-size: 14.6667px; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Case</span><br>

<td style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><span style="font-size: 14.6667px; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Corsair 4000D Airflow ATX case</span><br>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/Corsair-4000D-Airflow-Tempered-Mid-Tower/dp/B08C7BGV3D">104.99</a></td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none; background: #d9d9d9;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.newegg.com/black-corsair-4000d-airflow-atx-mid-tower/p/N82E16811139156">104.99</a></td>

<td style="height: 14.4pt; font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;">Power Supply</td>

<td style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;">Corsair RM750e (2023) 750W 80+ Gold PSU</td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BYR1BXC6">99.99</a></td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border: none;"><a rel="noopener nofollow" href="https://www.newegg.com/corsair-rm750e-cp-9020262-na-750-w/p/N82E16817139307">99.99</a></td>

<td style="height: 14.4pt; font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border-top: none; border-right: none; border-bottom: 1pt solid black; border-left: none;"><strong>Total, without tax or shipping<br>

<td style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border-top: none; border-right: none; border-bottom: 1pt solid black; border-left: none;"></td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border-top: none; border-right: none; border-bottom: 1pt solid black; border-left: none;"><strong>1479.84</strong></td>

<td align="right" style="font-size: 11pt; color: black; font-family: calibri, sans-serif; border-top: none; border-right: none; border-bottom: 1pt solid black; border-left: none;"><strong><strong style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: calibri, sans-serif; font-size: 14.6667px; text-align: -webkit-right;">1481.84</strong></strong></td>

Slot Product Name Amazon Price CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D $369.00 CPU Cooler Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE $34.90 Motherboard MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI $299.95 Memory G.SKILL Flare X5 Series DDR5-6000 CL30 $102.99 Graphics Card PNY XLR8 Gaming VERTO Epic-X RTX 4080 $1099.99 Storage Teamgroup T-FORCE Cardea Z540 2TB $259.99 Case Corsair 5000D Airflow $154.99 Power Supply Corsair RM850e (2023) 80 Plus Gold $119.99 Total

$2441.80