Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals Are Live, Save Up $500 Off Alienware, HP And More





Coming hot on the heels of the back-to-school shopping season, which itself saw a fair number of deals, Amazon today has kicked off its 'Prime Big Deal' savings event. It's a two-day sale with discounts exclusive to Prime members. The discounts are far and wide, but if it's a gaming laptop you're after, you've come to the right place—we've rounded up several deals from brands like ASUS, HP, and others.





ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2023) laptop, which is marked down to $994.99 at Amazon (save 29%). That nearly matches its all-time low price, falling just shy of the mark by only a couple of dollars. Equally enticing, the Prime Big Deal discount brings the pre-tax price to below a thousand bucks. One of the chunkier discounts is a $405 savings on this, which is marked down to. That nearly matches its all-time low price, falling just shy of the mark by only a couple of dollars. Equally enticing, the Prime Big Deal discount brings the pre-tax price to below a thousand bucks.





The A15 sports a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 100% coverage of the sRGB color space. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor (8C/16T, 3.2GHz to 4.75GHz, 16MB of L3 cache) based on Zen 3+, otherwise known as Rembrandt R, along with a GeForce RTX 4060, 16GB of DDR5-4800 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.













HP Victus gaming laptop that's on sale for $798 right now (save $141). It's not a top-of-the-line configuration, but for under $800 before tax, you could certainly do worse. If that's still slightly over budget, then check out thisthat's on sale for. It's not a top-of-the-line configuration, but for under $800 before tax, you could certainly do worse.





Like the TUF Gaming laptop above, this HP Victus sports a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. However, it features Intel inside, and specifically a Core i5-12450H processor (8C/12T, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB of L3 cache) flanked by a GeFore RTX 3050 GPU, 64GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage.





The burly RAM and storage combination are a bit of an odd pairing for an entry-level gaming laptop, but hey, at least you won't have to worry about upgrading either of those for a long while. Other features include a built-in SD card reader, Wi-Fi 6 support, and USB-C connectivity.













Alienware M18 R2 gaming laptop configuration that can be had for $2,299.99 at Amazon (save $500). Yes, it's far pricier than the other two laptops above, but this is the cheapest this model has even been listed. It's not just entry-level gaming laptops that are on sale, so are several higher end models. For example, sitting at the opposite end of the spectrum is thisconfiguration that can be had for. Yes, it's far pricier than the other two laptops above, but this is the cheapest this model has even been listed.





This is a physically large laptop with an 18-inch QHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support to keep the action smooth and tear-free.





It's also a high-powered system with a Core i9-14900HX processor (24C/32T, up to 5.8GHz, 36MB of L3 cache) underneath the hood. Also powering this bad boy is a GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB SSD.





Here are some more gaming laptop deals...