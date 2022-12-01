This Gaming Laptop With A GeForce RTX GPU Rocks An Insanely Fast 600Hz Display





Display industry stalwart BOE has shown off some interesting new products and technologies at the 2022 World Conference on Display Industry (WCDI) event in Chengdu, China. The company showcased products from ranges including ADS Pro, f-OLED, and α-MLED. At the former's booth, there was a new gaming laptop design featuring the headlining 600Hz display.





We don't have lots of details about BOE's 600Hz display, so for clarity, we have bullet pointed all the data below:

Panel technology: oxide backplane

Size: 16-inch diagonal

Refresh rate: 600Hz

Response time: "fast"

Powered by: NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU and AMD Ryzen CPU



Pondering over the oxide backplane technology used by this 16-inch panel, that might be the same or similar to either Samsung's LTPO or Sharp's IGZO technology. Whatever the case, we reckon this 600Hz screen option in a laptop is going to add quite a premium to pricing.





Whether there are any benefits to 600Hz displays over previously available laptop screens at 360Hz, is a matter for debate covering topics like human eye biology, perception, and eSports gaming. What we can say is that with NVIDIA's RTX40 series heading to laptops in 2023 (perhaps early 2023 ), at least mobile computing power is going to be pushing frame rates up to this region, dependent upon games title and resolution.











