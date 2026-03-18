GameStop Declares Your PS3, Wii U And Xbox 360 Officially Retro With A Trade-In Perk
The video game retailer shared a statement on social media platform X, saying that it officially declares this group of systems as retro consoles. It came to this conclusion “following careful analysis of multiple indicators including: the presence of component cables, the lack of Fortnite, and the realization that they launched when George W. Bush was still president.”
A Statement from GameStop pic.twitter.com/RpQxZnsrob— GameStop (@gamestop) March 16, 2026
Additionally, as a way to celebrate the retro designations, GameStop is running a Retro Trade-in Bonus Offer that will run through March 21st. Those who bring in a PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, or systems that are any older will be given an additional 10% trade-in credit. This bonus will extend to games and accessories from these eras, too.
GameStop reminded affected gamers “that while these systems are now officially classified as retro, they are still very cool, and anyone who owned one at launch is absolutely not old.”
To check if any of your systems, accessories or games qualify as retro before heading to a store, GameStop has made a handy list available.