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GameStop Declares Your PS3, Wii U And Xbox 360 Officially Retro With A Trade-In Perk

by Alan VelascoWednesday, March 18, 2026, 10:45 AM EDT
gamestop ps3 xbox360 wiiu retro hero
Much to the chagrin of gamers of a certain age, retro video game consoles encompass far more than the 8-bit systems of yesteryear. Now, even more players are about to feel the sting of their childhood gaming systems being hit with the retro tag, as GameStop has announced that the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Nintendo Wii U are old enough to qualify for this designation.

The video game retailer shared a statement on social media platform X, saying that it officially declares this group of systems as retro consoles. It came to this conclusion “following careful analysis of multiple indicators including: the presence of component cables, the lack of Fortnite, and the realization that they launched when George W. Bush was still president.”
While being classified as retro consoles might sound bad to some, it actually means that customers will have an easier time trading them into stores. This is because the company will accept these “historic artifacts” regardless of whether accessories are missing, are in less than stellar cosmetic condition, or if they are non-operable. The only requirement a system needs to meet at the time of trade-in is that it must power on.

Additionally, as a way to celebrate the retro designations, GameStop is running a Retro Trade-in Bonus Offer that will run through March 21st. Those who bring in a PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, or systems that are any older will be given an additional 10% trade-in credit. This bonus will extend to games and accessories from these eras, too.

GameStop reminded affected gamers “that while these systems are now officially classified as retro, they are still very cool, and anyone who owned one at launch is absolutely not old.”

To check if any of your systems, accessories or games qualify as retro before heading to a store, GameStop has made a handy list available.
Tags:  GameStop, (NYSE:GME), retro-gaming, gam
AV

Alan Velasco

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