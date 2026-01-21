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GameStop Declares Game Over For Switch 2 Trade-In Infinite Money Glitch

by Chris HarperWednesday, January 21, 2026, 02:34 PM EDT
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Yesterday on X/Twitter, GameStop was forced to "gently remind everyone that our stores are not designed to function as infinite money printers." This statement was a response to a GameStop promotion that allowed shoppers to buy a Nintendo Switch 2, then trade it in for more than they paid, as long as they included a used game as well. If the shopper preferred, they could then buy the same Nintendo Switch 2 right back from GameStop, but at a discounted "pre-owned" price because it was technically a trade-in despite being brand new. This "infinite money glitch" could net users between $40-$54 depending on the game used, and that's not counting the discount on the "pre-owned" Switch 2 if they chose to exploit that part of the deal.

Obviously GameStop didn't think that promo all the way through, but as X/Twitter user @Vladcostea pointed out in the "patch announcement thread", this isn't the first time that GameStop has proven useful for "unintended financial services". That post, the top reply on GameStop's announcement, is related an old 4Chan story of a user who would pre-order games from GameStop to store his money and then cancel pre-orders in order to withdraw money, all to avoid using an actual bank and the lines/fees associated with them. That technically still works, to our knowledge, but is least doesn't result in GameStop forking out money.


In any case, GameStop obviously did not take kindly to all of this, declaring that "Effective immediately, the glitch has been patched" and that "Trade promotions have been updated to ensure customers can no longer convert basic arithmetic into an endless revenue stream". For unhappy GameStop customers who have traded in games, peripherals and consoles for a fairly low sell price only to see GameStop turn around a huge profit reselling them, there is at least some karma in that, though this may have been taking it too far.

Top and Thumbnail Image Source: Mike Mozart (via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 Deed)
Tags:  GameStop, Trade-in, nintendo switch 2, promotions
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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