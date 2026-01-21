GameStop Declares Game Over For Switch 2 Trade-In Infinite Money Glitch
Obviously GameStop didn't think that promo all the way through, but as X/Twitter user @Vladcostea pointed out in the "patch announcement thread", this isn't the first time that GameStop has proven useful for "unintended financial services". That post, the top reply on GameStop's announcement, is related an old 4Chan story of a user who would pre-order games from GameStop to store his money and then cancel pre-orders in order to withdraw money, all to avoid using an actual bank and the lines/fees associated with them. That technically still works, to our knowledge, but is least doesn't result in GameStop forking out money.
GAMESTOP ISSUES STATEMENT ON INFINITE MONEY GLITCH— GameStop (@gamestop) January 20, 2026
GameStop is aware of the “GameStop Infinite Money Glitch,” exposed by YouTuber RJCmedia.
By purchasing a Nintendo Switch 2 for $414.99 and then immediately trading it back in along with the purchase of a pre-owned game, a… pic.twitter.com/F2D2v41IeQ
In any case, GameStop obviously did not take kindly to all of this, declaring that "Effective immediately, the glitch has been patched" and that "Trade promotions have been updated to ensure customers can no longer convert basic arithmetic into an endless revenue stream". For unhappy GameStop customers who have traded in games, peripherals and consoles for a fairly low sell price only to see GameStop turn around a huge profit reselling them, there is at least some karma in that, though this may have been taking it too far.
Top and Thumbnail Image Source: Mike Mozart (via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 Deed)