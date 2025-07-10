GameStop Hilariously Auctions Stapler That Ruined Switch 2 Displays And It's At $108K





GameStop is embracing an unfortunate error in judgement by an employee at one of its New York locations that left some Switch 2 buyers frustrated after attending the store's midnight launch event. What should have been a moment of joy quickly turned to horror after the employee stapled receipts to some Switch 2 retail boxes, which in turn punctured the console's display. Now, weeks later, the stapler that caused all the ruckus is up for auction to benefit charity.





"The black stapler used by a GameStop associate who, in a moment of launch night excitement and misjudged enthusiasm, stapled a receipt directly to a customer’s new Nintendo Switch 2 box—puncturing both cardboard and screen in one swift motion. Features authentic field-use wear throughout and retired immediately from service, the stapler now stands as a retail legend born from a half-second decision," GameStop states on the auction page.





Folks, this is how you turn lemons into lemonade. Mistakes happen, we get it. What matters when something can't be undone is how you respond, and GameStop has chosen to embrace the stapler SNAFU in a way that is both humorous and charitable. And in doing so, retailer is auctioning off the most expensive Switch 2 console to date (take THAT, scalpers!).













Here's the deal—the auction includes not only the stapler that pierced at least one Switch 2 console, but also one of its victims, a previously damaged Switch 2 console along with its retail box, complete with puncture wounds. The winner bidder will also receive the "carefully extracted and preserved" staple and a certificate of authenticity signed by GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen.





GameStop says it repaired the display on the Switch 2, so it's a functioning unit just like buying new. What sets it apart, of course, is that it's the "first known console to be officially stapled during a product launch by GameStop."









As of this writing, the high bid (out of 181 bids so far) is $108,895, with six days remaining on the auction. Proceeds from the stapler + Switch 2 auction will go to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which itself is an organization that raises funds for 170 children's hospitals across the United States and Canada.





Kudos to GameStop for embracing the situation in a way that will ultimately benefit the less fortunate. And a preemptive hat-tip to whoever ends up being the winning bidder, as spending over $100K for a stapler + console bundle is quite the expenditure.



