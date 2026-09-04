Game Over For Unlimited Xbox Cloud Play As Microsoft Imposes Caps

Say goodbye to unlimited Xbox cloud play - Image: Microsoft

Microsoft claims the high cost of maintaining its server infrastructure as the reason for this pivot. On the Xbox blog, the company stated: "We're introducing this model because the cost of providing cloud gaming grows as more people use it and play for longer". Microsoft also asserts that the decision is a "meaningful change, particularly for players who regularly spend more time gaming through the cloud," while noting that the shift allows them to maintain network reliability and performance without raising baseline subscription prices again





Xbox Game Pass benefits screen - Image: Microsoft



So while Microsoft says that high server costs are to blame for the change, the broader picture may come from its gaming division reporting a $1.7 billion drop in annual Xbox revenue.





More details such as specific hourly pricing rates, eligible games, purchasing options, and remaining-time tracking features will be disclosed closer to the November rollout, so look out for that.