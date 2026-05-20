CATEGORIES
home News

Galaxy S27 Pro Leak: New 6.47-Inch Display Size, but No S Pen

by Paul LillyWednesday, May 20, 2026, 12:36 PM EDT
Holding a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra phone.
Samsung is preparing four flagship smartphone models instead of the usual three for its next-generation Galaxy lineup, with the addition of the rumored Pro variant for the Galaxy S27 series, according to a Korean news report. Not only that, but it's said the Galaxy S27 Pro will introduce a 6.47-inch display size that Samsung has not offered in the past.

For context, Samsung's current-generation Galaxy S26 series consists of three main SKUs, including the 6.27-inch Galaxy S26, 6.66-inch Galaxy S26 Plus, and 6.89-inch Galaxy S26 Ultra, which Samsung's marketing materials round up to 6.3-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with a partially ejected S-Pen.
The rumored Galaxy S27 Pro is not expected to feature an S-Pen

According to ETNews, which as reported on a Galaxy S27 Pro variant in the past, the new Pro model for the next-gen lineup is happening, and it will feature a 6.47-inch AMOLED display and ditch the S-Pen, the latter of which was previously rumored. Otherwise, it's said the Pro model will share most of the same specifications as the upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra.

We presume that to mean it will have the same top-tier camera arrangement, whatever that ends up being, whereas that is one of the points of separation between the Galaxy S26 Ultra and both the S26 Plus and regular S26 models. The Galaxy S26 Ultra also sports a bigger battery, and optionally more RAM (16GB) and storage (1TB) than what's offered on the other two models.

Assuming the report is accurate, this also likely means Samsung will not be bringing back a slimmer Edge variant. That's not surprising, given that Samsung skipped a Galaxy S26 Edge after launching a Galaxy S25 Edge to reportedly poor sales.

Looking at past leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S27 series is expected to debut a next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 or Exynos 2700 processor (depending on the region) with similar RAM and storage options as the current generation. It will be a bit before we find out, as it's also expected the new phones will launch early next year.
Tags:  Samsung, s-pen, galaxy s27, galaxy s27 pro
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use