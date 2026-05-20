Galaxy S27 Pro Leak: New 6.47-Inch Display Size, but No S Pen





Samsung is preparing four flagship smartphone models instead of the usual three for its next-generation Galaxy lineup, with the addition of the rumored Pro variant for the Galaxy S27 series, according to a Korean news report. Not only that, but it's said the Galaxy S27 Pro will introduce a 6.47-inch display size that Samsung has not offered in the past.





For context, Samsung's current-generation Galaxy S26 series consists of three main SKUs, including the 6.27-inch Galaxy S26, 6.66-inch Galaxy S26 Plus, and 6.89-inch Galaxy S26 Ultra , which Samsung's marketing materials round up to 6.3-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch, respectively.







The rumored Galaxy S27 Pro is not expected to feature an S-Pen





According to ETNews, which as reported on a Galaxy S27 Pro variant in the past, the new Pro model for the next-gen lineup is happening, and it will feature a 6.47-inch AMOLED display and ditch the S-Pen, the latter of which was previously rumored. Otherwise, it's said the Pro model will share most of the same specifications as the upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra.





We presume that to mean it will have the same top-tier camera arrangement, whatever that ends up being, whereas that is one of the points of separation between the Galaxy S26 Ultra and both the S26 Plus and regular S26 models. The Galaxy S26 Ultra also sports a bigger battery, and optionally more RAM (16GB) and storage (1TB) than what's offered on the other two models.





Assuming the report is accurate, this also likely means Samsung will not be bringing back a slimmer Edge variant. That's not surprising, given that Samsung skipped a Galaxy S26 Edge after launching a Galaxy S25 Edge to reportedly poor sales.





Looking at past leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S27 series is expected to debut a next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 or Exynos 2700 processor (depending on the region) with similar RAM and storage options as the current generation. It will be a bit before we find out, as it's also expected the new phones will launch early next year.