Galax GeForce RTX 5080 Box Art Teases NVIDIA's Neural Rendering Tech

Neural rendering would be one of the highlights of new NVIDIA GPUs if true. NVIDIA may also be planning to pack some enhanced ray tracing capabilities for the new lineup, with more RT cores embedded within its GPUs. The current GeForce RTX 40 series family of products has more or less ended production
, so the future looks bright for the new GPUs.
Some new form of advanced DLSS is also expected, which typically pairs nicely with the demanding ray and path tracing technologies. By far the most significant GPU rumored is the flagship GeForce RTX 5090, which may come with a staggering 32GB of fast GDDR7 VRAM. This squarely places it in a gray area of both gaming powerhouse and productivity GPU. Previously a space inhibited by NVIDIA's past Titan GPUs, the xx90 series products seem to have replaced them.
One key question will be if any new technology such as neural rendering will appear on previous GPUs, such as the GeForce RTX 40 series. In the past, NVIDIA has kept some of its latest technologies exclusive to its new lineup. An example of this would be DLSS 3 with frame generation, which is only accessible on GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. Older products, such as the RTX 3090, have to settle for the plain DLSS versions instead.
Gamers will also be on the lookup for the midrange RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti
, which should come in significantly cheaper than the RTX 5090. The RTX 5080
should settle between them in a middle ground of price to performance, but we would expect them all to share whatever new technologies NVIDIA has in store for us.