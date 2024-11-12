NVIDIA Reportedly Winds Down RTX 40 Production As 50 Series GPUs Remain On Track

As all things must come to an end, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX GPUs follow in the cycle of life. With NVIDIA going full-throttle ahead with its GeForce RTX 50 series launch, it appears that its current RTX 40 series GPUs are about to be sunset (most of them, anyway). NVIDIA has been absolutely buzzing with productions for the AI craze sweeping the tech industry, with significant gains in sales in its data center division.
Gaming remains a vital sector and is core to NVIDIA's DNA, however. The shift in production from RTX 40 SKUs to the new RTX 50 series is natural, and it is exciting to be nearing the release of the new Blackwell architecture generation. It appears as though only the AD107 GPU line remains in production, with everything else being moved over to support the new RTX 50 series, according to Board Channels (as spotted by Videocardz).
Expect to see less and less RTX 40 series products for sale as inventory winds down, and games wait for the new lineup to debut.
NVIDIA CEO, Jensen Huang, will make the keynote address at CES 2025 in January. While there is no confirmation officially, we expect the RTX 50 series GPUs to be announced at the event.