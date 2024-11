NVIDIA Reportedly Winds Down RTX 40 Production As 50 Series GPUs Remain On Track

The powerhouse GPU that we expect to see first is the GeForce RTX 5090, rumored to be packing a staggering 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM. GDDR7 is both faster and more efficient than the GDDR6X is replaces in the existing RTX 40 series lineup.NVIDIA is likely to announce a couple of other high-end products too, including the GeForce RTX 5080 and 5070, in addition to the 5090. Murmurs of the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti coming sooner than expected is also possible. These typically come later on in the release cycle, which makes sense as NVIDIA works through the last generation inventory still in the channels.Reception of the RTX 40 series GPUs has been overall positive, especially the flagship RTX 4090. With its blistering fast performance for both gaming and productivity, it remains the GPU-to-beat. While pricing of the new RTX 50 series has not yet been revealed, the RTX 5090 should trend upward a tick. The more mainstream RTX 5080 is up for debate, as NVIDIA reduced the price of its GeForce RTX 4080 Super to $999 from the original $1199 of the RTX 4080. Chances are it will also have an uptick in price back to that original RTX 4080 price, but this remains speculative.