NVIDIA Reportedly Winds Down RTX 40 Production As 50 Series GPUs Remain On Track

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, November 12, 2024, 10:01 AM EDT
As all things must come to an end, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX GPUs follow in the cycle of life. With NVIDIA going full-throttle ahead with its GeForce RTX 50 series launch, it appears that its current RTX 40 series GPUs are about to be sunset (most of them, anyway). NVIDIA has been absolutely buzzing with productions for the AI craze sweeping the tech industry, with significant gains in sales in its data center division. 

Gaming remains a vital sector and is core to NVIDIA's DNA, however. The shift in production from RTX 40 SKUs to the new RTX 50 series is natural, and it is exciting to be nearing the release of the new Blackwell architecture generation. It appears as though only the AD107 GPU line remains in production, with everything else being moved over to support the new RTX 50 series, according to Board Channels (as spotted by Videocardz).

Expect to see less and less RTX 40 series products for sale as inventory winds down, and games wait for the new lineup to debut. 

NVIDIA CEO, Jensen Huang, will make the keynote address at CES 2025 in January. While there is no confirmation officially, we expect the RTX 50 series GPUs to be announced at the event.

Much like the RTX 3090 Ti before it, RTX 40 Series GPUs have turned the page

The powerhouse GPU that we expect to see first is the GeForce RTX 5090, rumored to be packing a staggering 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM. GDDR7 is both faster and more efficient than the GDDR6X is replaces in the existing RTX 40 series lineup. 

NVIDIA is likely to announce a couple of other high-end products too, including the GeForce RTX 5080 and 5070, in addition to the 5090. Murmurs of the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti coming sooner than expected is also possible. These typically come later on in the release cycle, which makes sense as NVIDIA works through the last generation inventory still in the channels. 

Reception of the RTX 40 series GPUs has been overall positive, especially the flagship RTX 4090. With its blistering fast performance for both gaming and productivity, it remains the GPU-to-beat. While pricing of the new RTX 50 series has not yet been revealed, the RTX 5090 should trend upward a tick. The more mainstream RTX 5080 is up for debate, as NVIDIA reduced the price of its GeForce RTX 4080 Super to $999 from the original $1199 of the RTX 4080. Chances are it will also have an uptick in price back to that original RTX 4080 price, but this remains speculative.

In any event, the big takeaway from RTX 40 production reportedly scaling down is that the RTX 50 series remains on track for an expected CES launch, free from any last-minute hiccups.
