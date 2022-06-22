AMD FSR 2.0 Source Code Hits GPUOpen With Samples And Demo, Here’s How To Try It

FSR 2.0 is a whole different story, though. While it still doesn't exactly match DLSS in every instance, it looks fantastic , and it runs on any graphics processor capable of DirectX 12 or Vulkan. AMD promised that it would take "five minutes" to implement if your game already supports DLSS, and indeed several titles have picked it up already.





The warehouse scene is much less demanding than the Sponza palace scene.



Using the sample apps, you can fly around the familiar Sponza palace scene or a simpler abandoned warehouse scene, while fiddling with the lighting as well as the tone mapping and various forms of upscaling. DLSS isn't supported, unfortunately, but you can compare FSR 2.0 against native resolution rendering, FSR 1.0, or simpler upscalers using bicubic sharpening, bilinear filtering, or straight-up point sampling.





Deathloop detail comparison. Clockwise from left: Native, FSR1, DLSS, FSR2.

