Framework Laptop 12 Levels Up With Thunderbolt 4 And Intel Wildcat Lake

Framework Laptop 12 - Image: Framework



Framework is giving its compact and modular 12.2-inch convertible laptop a substantial performance and efficiency overhaul. The updated Framework Laptop 12 swaps out its original 13th Gen Intel chips in favor of Intel’s latest Core Series 3 processors, otherwise known as Wildcat Lake . Built on the Intel 18A process node, the new processor options pair Cougar Cove performance cores with Darkmont low-power efficiency cores, along with upgraded Xe3 integrated graphics.





The new processor options span the Core 3 304, Core 5 320, and Core 7 350. By upgrading to Intel's Wildcat Lake architecture, the Laptop 12 effectively slashes the power draw, with Framework saying it is seeing up to a massive 70% increase in battery life while streaming 4K content from Netflix, compared to the Core i5-1334U in the original Laptop 12.





"When we launched the original Framework Laptop 12 last year, we brought in 13th Gen Intel Core processors to hit the necessary price and performance balance. Core Series 3 is purpose built for smaller, lower-power, entry-priced laptops. Unlike past processors for the entry segment, that doesn’t mean compromising the architecture. Core Series 3 is essentially a shrunk down version of the Core Ultra Series 3 platform we use on Framework Laptop 13 Pro," Framework says.









Indeed, the new processor options on the Laptop 12 are based on the same Cougar Cove P-cores, Darkmont LP-E cores, and Xe3 graphics found in the more expensive and performant Laptop 13 Pro, just in fewer numbers. Framework's pitch is that since many workloads are single-threaded, the performance is "nearly the same" between the two models.





Beyond the upgraded CPU options, connectivity and input have also received some love from Framework. The two rear expansion slots now support full Thunderbolt 4 for external GPUs or dual 4K 60Hz displays, while all four slots retain USB power delivery.





Framework also addressed two major community requests by offering an optional fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, and a single-zone backlit keyboard running open-source ZMK firmware. Additionally, system bandwidth gets a boost via faster DDR5-6400 memory and an upgradeable Intel BE213 Wi-Fi 7 module.





Sticking to Framework's repairability mantra , existing Laptop 12 owners can buy standalone Core Series 3 motherboards starting at $299 to upgrade their first-gen system on a piecemeal basis. And on the software side, Framework is offering a prebuilt Fedora Linux configuration preloaded with KDE Plasma touch and stylus optimizations alongside its standard DIY Edition.



