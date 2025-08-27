Framework 16 Is The First Gaming Laptop With An Upgradeable GPU Starting With RTX 5070
Buyers can now option the Framework 16 with one of two processors: an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 with eight cores, or an AI 9 HX 370 loaded with 12 cores; either way, both are set to a 45 W sustained TDP (sustained being the key word here). Those SoCs have very competent integrated GPUs, but buyers looking for serious gaming chops can order a Graphics Module with a NVIDIA RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. This unit's performance should broadly match that of a desktop RTX 5060, and should make for a fine 1440p gaming experience with a little DLSS 4 to grease the wheels.
An exploded view of the add-on Graphics Module
On that note, the Framework 16 now comes with a 2560x1600, 165 Hz display with G-Sync support. The previous-generation display had the same resolution, but sadly only supported FreeSync. The GPU thermal solution has new paste, a new fan blade geometry, and a new controller IC, all in a bid to keep noise levels down even with a 100W sustained load.
Pushing all those watts into the machine requires a mighty power brick, and that too underwent a revision. The new unit can push 240 W to the laptop's USB-C power input, letting you game while still charging the battery, unlike some other laptops that will happily lose charge even plugged in (cough Surface Book cough). If you opt for the NVIDIA dedicated GPU, there's already one such port in the main body, meaning that all six port expansion cards can be configured to your liking.
For reference, the Framework 16's accoutrement includes a 85 Whr battery, Wi-Fi 7, a keyboard with 1.5 mm of key travel and per-key RGB lighting (configurable via QMK), an improved webcam, and a revised chassis top for added rigidity.
As always with Framework machines, all parts of the laptop can be ordered separately, whether for upgrading or just for repairing. That includes the new mainboard, new GPUs, and display. All of this can be swapped with only the one screwdriver, too. The new Framework 16 is available for preorder starting at $1,499 for the barebones machine with a Ryzen AI 7 350. The previous version saw a price reduction to $1,299.