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Fractal Design Unveils Pop 2 Vision With Striking Panoramic Glass and Enhanced Airflow

by Chris HarperSaturday, May 02, 2026, 01:51 PM EDT
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Fractal Design is known for its sleek, high-performance PC cases, and the new Pop 2 Vision is one of its cleanest-looking yet. Building on the design for the Fractal Design Pop 2 Air that we covered in January, the Pop 2 Vision is an beautified follow-up that eschews the mesh, high airflow-focused design of the Pop 2 Air in favor of a more streamlined build. While the aesthetics are very similar, the Pop 2 Vision's dual-chamber design keeps your hardware front-and-center.

Despite ditching the mesh front panel, the top mesh panel has been kept and one additional cooling fan has been added. In fact, there are now four reverse-flow 120mm fans included instead of the three standard fans that came with the air, with intake now coming from the side to account for the panoramic glass front panel. The Pop 2 Vision is also slightly larger, supporting some Extended ATX boards (up to 280mm), though it has 4mm less GPU length clearance (412mm on the Vision versus 416mm on the Air), and 2mm more CPU cooler height clearance (172 mm.)

All told, the Fractal Design Pop 2 Vision is an aesthetics-focused redesign of the Pop 2 Air. While it doesn't offer the same high airflow performance, early impressions indicate that the overall cooling is still very good. Plus, if you favor PC cases that offer a panoramic view of the internals (like the Lian Li O11 series that helped popularize them,) the Pop 2 Vision is a clear winner.


For those interested, the Fractal Design Pop 2 Vision is already available on Amazon. The lowest price version is Black without RGB lighting, but still includes four pre-installed Fractal Design 12X Reverse 120mm fans--it costs $89.99 USD. After that is the white RGB version, costing only $99.99 USD, and the priciest version is the black RGB Fractal Design Pop 2 Vision, which costs $124.91 USD. At this point, there is no white non-RGB version, but the white RGB version only costing $10 more than the base black Fractal Design Pop 2 Vision is great--you could always just shut the lighting off.

Additionally, if you'd still prefer the Pop 2 Air's focus on airflow performance, you'll pleased to know that it has dropped in price since launch to start at $89.99, in line with the Pop 2 Vision. The RGB versions of the Pop 2 Air are also $99.99.
Tags:  fractal design, RGB, pc cases, pop 2 vision
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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