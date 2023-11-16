CATEGORIES
Lian Li And PCMR Collab On A PC Case To Showcase Your Building Skills

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, November 16, 2023, 10:42 AM EDT
There is nothing more satisfying than seeing a familiar face that you've known for years, like a good friend. If you count your PC as one of your friends, then you may have owned a version of the ultra popular Lian Li Dynamic O11. Introduced in 2018, this case design has undergone several variations. There is the standard size, a mini version for SFF aficionados, and an XL version for over the top builds. 

Now, we also have the recently announced Lian Li O11 Dynamic Vision to add to that growing list. Coming in at a $139.99 MSRP (add an extra $10 for the white version), this Goldilocks case has plenty that builders have been asking for. In collaboration with the PCMR community of enthusiasts, this case aims to be another crowd favorite.
Choose your favorite color, as long as its one of these!

The astute enthusiasts amongst you will notice one big feature immediately, as you witness the glass wrap around the corner seamlessly without a column. The Lian Li O11 Dynamic family of cases has always been an absolutely stellar way to showcase a PC build worthy of display, so this makes it even more impressive. The brushed aluminum finish comes in both black and white, with tinted tempered glass panels. This certainly will prove to be another fantastic Lian Li case to build in for PC builders. 

The same intelligent layout for cable management is here as well, with cleverly positioned panels in the back to help it look great. Water cooling enthusiasts will once again find ample space for radiators—as many as two 360MM and one 240MM radiator. There's plenty of space for 2.5 and 3.5 inch hard drives too. 

The Lian-Li Dynamic O11 Mini of years past with the column

Building in the Lian-Li O11 Dynamic series of cases has always been a pleasure. With plenty of modularity and space for hardware, it's easy to do either air cooled or water cooled builds. While the airflow and visual nature of these cases typically lends itself more towards the water cooling side, the possibilities are indeed many. 

With pre-orders up with a release date of 11/30/23, enthusiasts certainly will not have to wait long to get their hands on this case. Get your GPUs and RGB fans ready for the Lian Li O11 Dynamic Vision, promising a dazzling display of sans-column PC eye-candy goodness. 
