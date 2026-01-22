Fractal Design Pop 2 Air Debuts With Sleek Styling And A GPU Air Guide To Battle Temps





It's not controversial that Fractal Design makes some of the nicest looking PC cases on the market (as well as other gear, like the Scape headset we reviewed ). From what we can tell based on press imagery, Fractal Design's new Pop 2 Air case lineup is no exception. Underneath the sleek styling, however, the focus is on copious airflow, particular for graphics cards.





Air intake is aided by a mesh front panel and ventilated top panel that's easy to remove to blast away dust. An integrated air guide directs airflow towards the graphics card, which is a nice touch when you consider that replacing a out-of-warranty GPU could be a challenge in today's climate.





The Air 2 Pop supports CPU air coolers up to 170mm in height. You can also go the liquid cooling route with support for top-mounted radiators up to 360mm. Three fans adorn the front, and if you opt for one of the RGB models, the case comes with an integrated controller to adjust the lighting.









"On the outside, Pop 2 Air features a cubic-pattern mesh, subtle detailing and a fabric tab for a sleek, modern look that compliments your gaming station. Tool-free panels provide easy access to your system, while dedicated cable routing space and bracket-free SSD mounts ensure a smooth and straightforward building experience," Fractal Design says.





For storage, the case houses two dedicated 2.5-inch drive mounts plus a 3.5-inch/2.5-inch drive mount. Other features include steel (top) and nylon (PSU) dust filters, seven expansion slots, 23mm of clearance behind the motherboard for routing cables (and a 35mm cable channel), and lots of thumbscrews.





Here's how pricing breaks down...