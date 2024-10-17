Fractal Design Teams With Best Buy And Its Bold North XL Case Is Already On Sale





Best Buy is one of the last major brick-and-mortar bastions of instant gratification when it comes to shopping for PC hardware, which has the added benefit of seeing and feeling a product in person before committing to a purchase. We bring this up because Fractal Design announced it is partnering with Best Buy to expand its retail presence in North America, though at least initially, availability will be limited to online purchases. That's a bit of a bummer, though at the very least, it opens the door to the possibility that we could see Fractal Design's cases on display in actual retail locations.





To be clear, that's not in the cards at the moment, and maybe not ever. It would be a shame if it never happened, though. In the meantime, Best Buy's website is one more place where you can now find some of Fractal Design's most popular PC enclosures.







"We're excited to expand the retail options available to customers throughout the US by making Fractal gaming products purchasable at BestBuy.com." said Keith Washo, Fractal Design Senior Director of Sales. "We believe that combining our highly acclaimed gaming hardware and equipment with Best Buy's first-rate ecommerce platform will ensure greater access to our best-selling products and a quality shopping experience for Fractal customers and new shoppers alike."





It never hurts to have more retail options when shopping for a specific product. In this case, Best Buy is a major player in the online (and offline) shopping space, with frequent sales and daily deals on electronics, similar to Amazon.





Fractal Design's North XL Chalk White chassis for $149.99 at Best Buy (save $30). That's also the going rate at In fact, one of Fractal Design's cases is already being offered at a discount—you can findfor. That's also the going rate at Amazon and a few other retailers where the stylish enclosure is also on sale.





As the name implies, it's a bigger version of the regular North chassis and features the same wood-grained front facade. It's a roomy enclosure supporting up to Extended ATX (E-ATX) motherboards, along with enough space to swallow up a graphics card up to 413mm (16.25 inches) in length, or up to 380mm (14.96 inches) if installing a 420mm all-in-one liquid cooling radiator in the front of the case.





Here are the other Fractal Design cases that are now available at Best Buy's website...







