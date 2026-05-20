Forza Horizon 6 Steam Launch Races to Record 273,148 Concurrent Players
As for why Forza Horizon 6 is proving so successful, a few different factors are at play. Among them are simply the location and graphics: unlike past entries, Horizon 6 is based solely in Japan, and uses the custom, ray-tracing powered ForzaTech engine.
An Xbox interview with Design Director Torbern Ellert and Art Director Don Arceta highlights the high amount of care that went into faithfully reproducing iconic parts of Japan, including of course modifying locations for gameplay practicality. It's not a 1:1 recreation, by any means, but what's there is incredibly faithful, just with widened roads and other Forza considerations taken into account. There's also an aspect of cultural respect at play, with Japan's trademark sakura cherry blossom trees being indestructible.
Forza Horizon 6 faithfully recreates nine distinct regions of Japan, including Tateyama Kurobe's towering snow.
It's a good showing from Xbox Game Studios, hopefully to be joined by Fable in Autumn. For now, Forza Horizon 6 is available for $69.99 USD on Steam, should you wish to join the high-fidelity races across The Land of the Rising Sun.