Forget The Upside Down, Astronomers Discover A Bizarre Inside-Out Planetary System





A team of international astronomers has announced the discovery of an "inside-out" planetary system that defies the established understanding of planetary patterns. The system features four planets orbiting around a faint red host star called LHS 1903: the innermost is rocky, the next two are gaseous, whereas oddly, the outermost one is rocky. Huh?





Four planets orbit LHS 1903, which is a small red M-dwarf star that is cooler and shines less brightly than our sun. Note that the distances and sizes of the planets are not to scale – the outer fourth planet is much smaller than the other three planets in the system. (Credit: ESA.)







This four-planet system follows a rocky-gaseous-gaseous-rocky sequence, a configuration that has left the research community scratching their collective heads. In our current understanding of planetary system formation, intense radiation from a young star strips away the light gases of nearby protoplanets, leaving behind rocky cores. Farther out, where it is cooler, planets can accumulate massive envelopes of hydrogen and helium to become gas giants like Jupiter.





Cheops open questions: How do planets evolve? (Credit: ESA)

