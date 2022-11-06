Forget iPhone 14, Check These Black Friday Android Deals From Samsung, Pixel, Moto, OnePlus
The deals keep on rolling in, as we roll-up to Black Friday 2022, and we will keep on helping you find them. Yes, more early Black Friday deals are now surfacing, and this time of the mobile persuasion. Check out these great offerings from Google, Motorola, Samsung, and more...
We'll start things off with one of the latest and greatest in the SAMSUNG lineup of mobile phones. This Unlocked Galaxy S22+, pictured at the top, holds back nothing when it comes to bells and whistles. The rear-facing camera supports up to 50MP resolution pics and 8K video recording. Also on board is Night photography mode, and Samsung's great Portrait mode as well. The battery, at 4,500mAh, can give you plenty of talk time and supports fast charging. For $799.99 you can save yourself about 20% from the original $999.99. It is not the only Samsung device on sale today, so check out our list at the bottom here as well, including the fan favorite Galaxy S21 FE.
Next, take a look at the 2-Day battery life claiming Moto G 5G. This Android device is on sale for just $249.99, making it very budget-friendly compared to many other devices of similar capability. Unlike some of the others on this list, this phone actually has a MicroSD slot, allowing for up to 1TB of additional storage, which is great for storing your videos and photos long term. This phone sports 6GB of RAM, and has that rather nice 38% discount, saving you a full $150.
Of course, any good deals list of Android phones should have at least some representation of Made by Google devices. So, here we are with a Google Pixel 6, and since Pixel 7 (our full review) was recently released, Google's previous gen can now be had for a lot less. The rear-facing camera of the Pixel 6 is 50MP, and it has some slick features and tools like Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode, clear of clutter and sharp as a tack. Google's Pixel 6 is only $499 right now, which is 29% off the usual $699, saving you $200. You really can't go wrong at this price.
There is no shortage of new mobile phone deals currently, so check out all these great options available below!
- SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G - $599.99 (14% off, save $100)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 Ultra - $899.99 (25% off, save $300)
- Moto G Stylus 2022 - $179.99 (40% off, save $120)
- Google Pixel 6 Pro - $675 (25% off, save $224)
- OnePlus 10 Pro - $649.99 (19% off, save $150)
- OnePlus 10 Pro 5G China Version w/ Google Play - $699 (18% off, save $150)
- OnePlus Nord N20 5G - $249.99 (17% off, save $50)
- TCL 10L Unlocked w/ TCL MOVEAUDIO S600 Earbuds - $259.99 (39%off, save $169.99)