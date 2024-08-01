CATEGORIES
2025 Ford Maverick Gets A Tricked Out Lobo Trim For Tuners And AWD Hybrid Option

by Aaron LeongThursday, August 01, 2024, 10:42 AM EDT
hero 2025 ford maverick lobo 01 2326x1515
Ford has announced three completely new versions of the much-loved (and hard to find) Maverick mid-sized pickup. Customers can now buy a dedicated Maverick Tremor off-roader, a street performance-based Maverick Lobo, or a where-were-you-since-day-one Maverick AWD Hybrid with 4,000 lbs towing capacity. Ford is definitely creating its own niche here in the U.S. and we're expecting these models to sell like hot cakes (unless its recent controversial patent finds it way to these, but we suspect it won't).

2025 ford maverick lobo 02 2292x1511%20(2)

Starting at $35,000 plus $1,595 destination fees, the 2025 Maverick Lobo can cost more than $40,000 when fully optioned out. That's a lot of money for a mid-size truck, but considering Ford has squeezed quite a bit of performance and styling cues unique to the market, it might be worth it to some customers.

Aside from the obvious lowered setup (by 0.5 inches in front, 1.12 inches in the rear, and 0.8 inch lower roof line), the Lobo sports a more aggressive front grill with a new vertical bars on all 2025 Mavericks, unique seat stitching and prints, black roof, and black 19-inch wheels that look like giant pizza pie dishes. Ford also mated the Lobo's unchanged 2.0-liter turbo (238 hp) with drive modes and a larger cooling system better suited for performance driving, such as programming the eight-speed transmission to skip third gear during spirited track runs.

Ford seems to expect users to be able to track the Lobo as well, with torque vectoring capability via twin-clutch rear drive packs from the Bronco Sport paired with dual-piston front calipers from the Euro-spec Ford ST. There's also "Lobo Mode" which is meant for track use, claiming to improve "cornering performance, grip, and stability, helping to minimize understeer." Truly, is this the Maverick ST that people have been wondering about?

2025%20Ford%20Maverick%20Lariat 13%20(2)

Probably THE most requested model in the Maverick lineup since launching in 2021 is an AWD version of the 44 mpg hybrid. We're not sure why it's taken Ford this long to figure things out, but it's here and it's darned fantastic. Not only has the hybrid received roughly the same visual and trim tweaks as the rest of the 2025 Mavericks, the car has gained all-wheel drive traction and a 4,000 lbs towing rating previous only available to turbocharged Mavericks. Estimated fuel economy is pretty impressive, too, with Ford claiming 40 mpg.

2025%20Ford%20Maverick%20Lariat 08%20(2)

All trucks now also have access to new infotainment and dash tech, with the highlight being a massive 13.2 inch center display. Also available is the really useful Pro Trailer Hitch Assist. Utilizing the rear camera and corner radar sensors, the truck assists the driver in coupling a trailer to the hitch by controlling the speed, steering, and braking. Once connected, the system can help back the trailer up to a desired trajectory with a simple twist of a knob in the cabin.

2025%20Ford%20Maverick%20Lariat 09%20(2)

Pre-orders for all 2025 Mavericks begin today, with deliveries expected to be late 2024, except for the Lobo, which is slated for early 2025.
Tags:  Automobiles, Hybrid, ford, (NYSE:F), truck, ford-maverick
