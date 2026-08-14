Ford Rips The Roof Off A Beastly 795-HP Mustang Dark Horse SC

2027 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC converitble - Image: Ford





Ending a 13-year hiatus since last offering a high-performance, covertible Mustang, Ford Racing engineered the new model for the best open air Mustang experience ever. Where its

Ford just unveiled the 2027 Mustang Dark Horse SC Convertible at the Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit, a 795 horsepower open-air muscle car that makes it the automaker's most powerful factory drop-top in history.Ending a 13-year hiatus since last offering a high-performance, covertible Mustang, Ford Racing engineered the new model for the best open air Mustang experience ever. Where its hardtop Dark Horse SC coupe sibling was designed to chase track records and lap times, the convertible takes a distinct approach focused on street presence and high-speed cruising (although we're quite sure the convertible will do respectably on the track as well).





Our favorite angle of the Dark Horse SC converitble - Image: Ford



Powering the car is a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that churns out 795 glorious ponies and 660 pound-feet of torque. Power is delivered through the rear via a Tremec seven-speed DCT and a lightweight carbon-fiber driveshaft. Of course, the biggest benefit of going without a roof is that drivers will gain access to the unfiltered supercharger whine layered over the deep exhaust rumble.





The view most other cars on the road will see - Image: Ford



To accommodate the massive power output coursing through a more open chassis, engineers reinforced the engine bay with a lightweight magnesium tower-to-tower brace, and instead of the stiff track setup of the coupe, the convertible features a softer calibrated next-generation MagneRide adaptive suspension, which the company claims delivers a smooth, comfortable ride during everyday highway driving while instantly firming up when drivers lean into the throttle. Additionally, the convertible omits the hardcore Track Package option offered on the coupe, reinforcing the idea that the car is relegated to street-focused performance scenarios.





Interior of the Mustang Dark Horse SC convertible - Image: Ford

