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Ford Rips The Roof Off A Beastly 795-HP Mustang Dark Horse SC

by Aaron LeongFriday, August 14, 2026, 12:42 PM EDT
2027 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC converitble
2027 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC converitble - Image: Ford

Ford just unveiled the 2027 Mustang Dark Horse SC Convertible at the Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit, a 795 horsepower open-air muscle car that makes it the automaker's most powerful factory drop-top in history.

Ending a 13-year hiatus since last offering a high-performance, covertible Mustang, Ford Racing engineered the new model for the best open air Mustang experience ever. Where its hardtop Dark Horse SC coupe sibling was designed to chase track records and lap times, the convertible takes a distinct approach focused on street presence and high-speed cruising (although we're quite sure the convertible will do respectably on the track as well).

2027 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC converitble, side view
Our favorite angle of the Dark Horse SC converitble - Image: Ford

Powering the car is a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that churns out 795 glorious ponies and 660 pound-feet of torque. Power is delivered through the rear via a Tremec seven-speed DCT and a lightweight carbon-fiber driveshaft. Of course, the biggest benefit of going without a roof is that drivers will gain access to the unfiltered supercharger whine layered over the deep exhaust rumble.

2027 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC converitble, rear view
The view most other cars on the road will see - Image: Ford

To accommodate the massive power output coursing through a more open chassis, engineers reinforced the engine bay with a lightweight magnesium tower-to-tower brace, and instead of the stiff track setup of the coupe, the convertible features a softer calibrated next-generation MagneRide adaptive suspension, which the company claims delivers a smooth, comfortable ride during everyday highway driving while instantly firming up when drivers lean into the throttle. Additionally, the convertible omits the hardcore Track Package option offered on the coupe, reinforcing the idea that the car is relegated to street-focused performance scenarios.

Interior of the Mustang Dark Horse SC convertible
Interior of the Mustang Dark Horse SC convertible - Image: Ford

Visually, the Dark Horse SC Convertible commands attention with aggressive bodywork, wide wheel arches, sharp side sills, a prominent rear wing, and a squared-off front fascia sculpted with cooling vents, intake nostrils, and a carbon-fiber accent bar. The debut configuration shows off a new Precision Purple metallic exterior finish complemented by silver brake calipers, which look particularly spiffy in bright daylight. Inside, the cabin mixes ultra-wide digital displays with a contrast-rich palette of Black Onyx and Space Gray trim.

Ford will open order books for the 2027 Mustang Dark Horse SC Convertible this Fall, with initial deliveries expected to reach dealership showrooms by spring next year. Official pricing details have yet to be released, although expect starting price to be around $110,000.
Tags:  (NYSE:F), mustang, mustang dark horse
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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