Ford's New Mustang Dark Horse SC With Supercharged V8 Power Is A Street-Legal Track Weapon

by Aaron LeongThursday, January 15, 2026, 10:57 AM EDT
Ford has just unleashed the 2026 Mustang Dark Horse SC, a supercharged beast designed to bridge the massive gap between the standard 500-horsepower Dark Horse and the $325,000 limited-run Mustang GTD.

Revealed ahead of the 2026 Detroit Auto Show, the SC (supercharged) designation marks the return of the factory-blown V8 to the Mustang lineup. At its heart lies the 5.2-liter Predator V8 engine, similar to that found in the outgoing Shelby GT500 and the ultra-exclusive GTD. While Ford has not yet released the final horsepower, torque, and performance figures, the Dark Horse SC will likely straddle the void between the 500 hp standard Dark Horse and the 815 hp GTD. Enthusiasts expect a rating comfortably in the 700-plus horsepower range, paired with a seven-speed Tremec DCT.

To facilitate its track-hoonery mission  engineers have endowed the SC with aerodynamic and thermal management features aplenty. The revised front fascia features significantly larger grille openings to feed the radiator stack and side coolers, whereas a new aluminum hood with integrated hood pins and a massive functional vent help manage front-end lift and engine heat.

For those needing the ultimate edge, the optional Track Pack features a ducktail rear decklid that works in harmony with a carbon-fiber rear wing to produce 620 pounds of downforce at 180 mph. 

There's also a total chassis overhaul with the SC. Standard are next-gen MagneRide dampers, firmer springs, and forged suspension links that reduce unsprung weight. Buyers can opt for a Track Pack Special Edition, which throws every performance trick in the book at the car, including carbon-fiber wheels, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.

Inside, the cabin borrows heavily from the GTD, featuring 3D-printed titanium paddle shifters and a dedicated Variable Traction Control system that allows drivers to cycle through five levels of electronic intervention.

By combining the accessibility of the Dark Horse platform with the exotic hardware of the GTD, the 2026 Dark Horse SC is set to be the most capable street-legal Mustang ever to wear a pony badge without a Shelby nameplate. Order books are expected to open this spring, with the first deliveries arriving just in time for the summer track season. Pricing will be revealed at a later date, but expect it to be in the GT500 territory, i.e. around $100k. 
