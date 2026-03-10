Ford Confirms 700 HP Mustang Dark Horse SC Stallion Leaps Over $100K
It goes without saying that the big part of the Dark Horse SC’s price tag is the factory-fettled supercharger kit, which elevates the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 from its already potent 500 horses to a (still unconfirmed) 810 horsepower, plus MagneRide magnetic adaptive dampers and seven-speed DCT. For this privilege, expect to pay $103,490, including destination charges and the mandatory gas guzzler tax.
But Ford has more option boxes that you can tick. Choose the Track Pack ($144,985 total) for retuned dampers, carbon fiber wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup R tires, bigger manually-adjustable rear wing, carbon-ceramic brakes, Recaro front seats, and deleted rear seats. Finally, the Track Pack Special Edition raises the final price to $175,965, which brings more carbon fiber trim (exterior), titanium trim (interior), a black roof, and red accents.
For collectors and track rats, the pricing will no doubt influence plenty of discussion: on one hand, the Dark Horse SC is cheaper by a safe margin from the competition (and the flagship $325k Mustang GTD), but owners of previous generations might not take to the sticker shock that well. Moreover, it can be argued that if someone is willing to pay $175k for a high-performance car, they probably can afford a Porsche 911 GTS.