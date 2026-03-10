Ford Confirms 700 HP Mustang Dark Horse SC Stallion Leaps Over $100K





Well, shiver me timbers, the pricing of Ford's 2026 Mustang Dark Horse SC has just been announced and it's not for the meek of heart. Starting at $108k, the new supercharged Mustang is roughly $15k more than the Shelby GT500 (adjusted for inflation). Additional packages and/or accessories can bump the final ticket north of $175k. Homina, homina.









It goes without saying that the big part of the Dark Horse SC's price tag is the factory-fettled supercharger kit, which elevates the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 from its already potent 500 horses to a (still unconfirmed) 810 horsepower, plus MagneRide magnetic adaptive dampers and seven-speed DCT. For this privilege, expect to pay $103,490, including destination charges and the mandatory gas guzzler tax.





When compared to the base Dark Horse, which starts around $65,000, the SC package represents a nearly $30,000 surcharge—you can decide whether paying $96/hp for the extra 310 horsepower and go-faster kit is actually a better buy than, say, a Corvette ZR1.













The SC package also includes upgraded fuel injectors, a high-flow induction system, and a larger heat exchanger to manage the thermal loads generated by the massive blower.



But Ford has more option boxes that you can tick. Choose the Track Pack ($144,985 total) for retuned dampers, carbon fiber wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup R tires, bigger manually-adjustable rear wing, carbon-ceramic brakes, Recaro front seats, and deleted rear seats. Finally, the Track Pack Special Edition raises the final price to $175,965, which brings more carbon fiber trim (exterior), titanium trim (interior), a black roof, and red accents.









For collectors and track rats, the pricing will no doubt influence plenty of discussion: on one hand, the Dark Horse SC is cheaper by a safe margin from the competition (and the flagship $325k Mustang GTD), but owners of previous generations might not take to the sticker shock that well. Moreover, it can be argued that if someone is willing to pay $175k for a high-performance car, they probably can afford a Porsche 911 GTS.





Production is expected to be limited, ensuring that dealer and future used prices to remain high or even inflated. If only the Camaro was still around to give Ford some healthy competition.