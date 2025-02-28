Ford Mach 4 Trademark Hints At A Bold New Direction For Mustang
by
Aaron Leong
—
Friday, February 28, 2025, 10:47 AM EDT
Earlier this week, Ford submitted a trademark application for the term "Mach 4," which has now gotten the internet buzzing on its meaning. Some believe that Ford could be planning some kind of four-door Mustang, but in what form? A regular sedan, a fastback, or—heaven forbid—a station wagon? Might it also possible that Ford will create a new supercar to properly compete with the Corvette or maybe even an extreme off-roader? Let's discuss.
Ford Motor Company just filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark the name "Mach 4," categorized under the goods and services description as "Motor vehicles, namely gasoline and electric automobiles, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles and their structural parts.” Hmm.
Making a four-door Mustang at this point in time makes sense, perfectly filling in the void left by defunct models like Ford's own Taurus SHO, Chevy SS, and Chrysler 300 SRT8. In today's market, the Mach 4—in sedan form—might be meant to go head-to-head against Cadillac's CTS-V Blackwing.
Of course, Mustang fans would probably bemoan stretching the classic sports coupe lines to fit rear doors, so in that light, we think the Mustang silhouette might be better suited as a four-door fastback. If so, Ford could challenge the likes of the Audi A7 and Kia Stinger (also defunct). But hold on, here's a thought: what if the Mach 4 is a new electric Mustang (aside from the Mach-E heresy, of course)?
While the idea of a four-door Mustang has been bouncing around since the first generation, nothing has truly come of it aside from concepts and rumors. Looking back at Ford's "Mach" nomenclature, both the Mach 1 and Mach 3 were tied to Mustangs, with the latter limited as concept. The 1966 Mach 2, however, was Ford's attempt at creating a mid-engined Corvette competitor. It was a one-off project. With that, we can't help but wonder if the Mach 4 might be planned as a proper Ford GT-like successor. The Mustang Dark Horse kind of competes with the Corvette now, but technically they're in two different classes. Imagine a legit ZR1-fighting Ford supercar minus the exclusivity of a GT.
For now, though, we can only wonder and wait. Ford, it seems, has been busy with some kind of Mustang. Late last year, the company reportedly showed renders, photos, and mockups of Mustang variants that included a Baja-like offroader and a four-door coupe, among others.